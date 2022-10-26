OILERS NOTES: McDavid OK after crashing into goal post – Edmonton Sun

Fortunately for the Oilers, McDavid was able to return before the end of the period and finish the game out Photo by Larry Wong / Post media

Article content When Connor McDavid went crashing into the goal post Monday in the second period of a 6-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins, a hush fell over the crowd at Rogers Place.

Article content Even among those wearing Penguins jerseys.

Article content Oilers fans had seen this play out before, when McDavid went crashing into the end boards in his rookie season breaking his collarbone, then tripped up by Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano, ripping up his knee. So as McDavid stayed down after being upended by Penguins defensemen Jeff Petry three-and-a-half minutes into the second period, and sliding back-first into the post, everyone in the building feared the worst.

Article content Fortunately for the Oilers, McDavid was able to return before the end of the period and finish out the game. “They looked pretty good to me this morning; he looked pretty good to me when he came back into the game last night,” said Oilers head Coach Jay Woodcroft on Tuesday. “I don’t think the general public, when they talk about Connor, have a true understanding of how tough of a hockey player he is and the abuse he endures because he’s willing to go to hard areas, night-in and night-out .

Article content “Last night, he went into the post, but he was driving the net hard in search of offense, and for me, I don’t think he gets enough credit for that and what he plays through on a daily basis. He’s one tough hockey player.” McDavid has never been shy about going hard to the net. Despite having his collarbone broken when taken out by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Brandon Manning a month into his NHL career, or injuring his knee in the 2018-19 season finale, when tripped by Giordano, McDavid still plays all out. On Tuesday, he was going to the net looking for a pass when Petry interfered with him sending him back first into the post. “You can see when your Captain plays through things like that, it resonates throughout the rest of the dressing room,” said Woodcroft, who expects McDavid to play against the St. Louis Blues in the first of a three-game road trip on Wednesday .

Article content Character win The Edmonton Oilers were staring at a 2-4-0 start to the season when they decided to take things to another level in the second period against the Penguins. Trailing 3-1 and with their Captain ailing, the Oilers tilted the ice and fired a franchise-record 26 shots at Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, going on to score four consecutive goals in the period. “It was a huge win for us for sure, I thought we found our game in the second and third period,” said Oilers forward Derek Ryan on Tuesday. “It was kind of a frustrating first period, where I thought we were playing well, but things didn’t really go our way. “But instead of being too frustrated and being down on ourselves, or feeling sorry for ourselves, we came out and had probably our best second and third period of the season so far. We showed signs of the game we want to play, and that’s what this early part of the season is all about, is finding our game and getting to it more often than not.”

Article content Led by Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane and Kailer Yamamoto, the Oilers overwhelmed the Penguins, who had come into the contest undefeated in regulation. The Penguins were also averaging six goals per win, but didn’t generate much after the two-minute mark of the second period when Bryan Rust banked a shot in off Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell for a 3-1 lead. “Anytime you get the result you feel good and your process feels validated,” Woodcroft said. “We’re putting our focus on doing things the right way and we think if you do that more often than not, over time, the results take care of themselves. “I thought there were a lot of really good things, a lot of positive signs in our game; I don’t think it was a full 60 yet, I don’t think we’re at that point yet, we’re still a work in progress, but to see our fellas dig in and take down one of the league’s best teams , one of the only undefeated teams left in the NHL at that point, and put that second period that we did together and carry it into the third period, I thought it was a positive sign for our team.”

Article content On the road, finally After starting the season on a rare six-game home stand, the Oilers were eager to get out of town. The team boarded a flight Tuesday following an optional skate and a team meeting, and will face the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday in the first of a three-game road trip. “We’ve been at home for six games, so it’s time to get on the road a little bit and be with each other,” Ryan said. “Starting with six games at home against some pretty hard teams, all of them, isn’t exactly ideal, so it’s time to get on the road and find our game a little bit.” The Oilers were 3-3-0 on the home stand to start the season, and after the Blues go on to face the Chicago Blackhawks and then the Calgary Flames. St. Louis was in town Saturday afternoon and defeated the Oilers 2-0, in a game devoid of much excitement. “You look at that affair, it was a 1-0 check-fest, where there wasn’t much room either way,” Woodcroft said. “I thought the chances we gave up, a lot of them were off our own tape, so they’re within our control to clean up. I think we had chances to score, but they did a good job of defending us, and we’re going to need to penetrate the interior if we want to have Offensive success against that team.” Email: [email protected] On Twitter: @DerekVanDiest

