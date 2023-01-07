Oil Kings Drop Narrow One-Goal Game to Medicine Hat

January 7, 2023 – Western Hockey League (WHL) – Edmonton Oil Kings News Release

Edmonton, AB – The Edmonton Oil Kings let a third period lead slip away on Friday night as they dropped a 3-2 decision to the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers at Rogers Place.

The Oil Kings and Tigers skated to a scoreless first period that saw both teams fire 10 shots on goal but both Kolby Hay and Evan May were razor sharp in the opening 20 minutes.





In the second period, the Oil Kings wasted no time breaking the deadlock as Rilen Kovacevic raced onto a Loose Puck in the neutral zone, sped in on a Breakaway and lasered a shot past the Blocker of May for his ninth goal of the season.

Just under five minutes later, the Tigers leveled the scoring after Dru Krebs found some open space in the left-circle of the Edmonton zone and fired a shot off the post and over the glove of Hay.

The Oil Kings were able to Restore their lead before the second intermission after Nathan Pilling fired home a rebound in front of the Medicine Hat net off a Tom Cadieux point-shot for his 10th goal of the season on an Edmonton power play.

In the third period, the Tigers got an early power play goal from Brayden Boehm to once again tie the game after the Tiger forward was able to shove in a rebound.

With just under three minutes left in regulation time, the Tigers were able to find the game winning goal with Pavel Bocharov tipping in a Krebs shot from the blue line.

Hay finished the night making 33 saves, while May earned his first career WHL win with a 29 save performance. Edmonton went 1-for-3 on the power play, Medicine Hat was 1-for-4.

Next up, the Oil Kings hit the road to Lethbridge Tomorrow night to battle the Hurricanes at 7:00 PM

The Edmonton Oil Kings next home game is Tuesday, January 10 when they play host to the Moose Jaw Warriors at 7:00 PM

