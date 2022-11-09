OHSAA state volleyball preview: Defending Champs Magnificat, Gilmour Academy return to final four

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The OHSAA volleyball state tournament begins Thursday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. Semifinal matches are Thursday and Friday, and Finals for all four divisions are Saturday.

The cleveland.com seven-country coverage region is represented by four teams at this year’s tournament: Magnificat, Gilmour Academy, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin and Lake Catholic.

Here’s a closer look at all four teams:

(Rankings are from the final state coaches poll.)

Well. 8 Columbus Bishop Watterson (22-6) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Ursuline Academy (23-3), Fri., 4 p.m

Well. 4 Perrysburg (21-6) vs. No. 2 Magnificat (25-2), Fri., 6 pm

Final: Saturday, 5 p.m

ABOUT MAGNIFICAT: Defending Champion Magnificat spent one week atop the coaches state poll before being passed by Cincinnati Ursuline Academy. That’s because Ursuline swept the Magnificat in early October. But that just means the Blue Streaks have things right where they want them. Last year they lost twice to Olentangy Liberty during the regular season, only to down the Patriots in four sets in the state championship match.

Magnificat Coach Megan Green, the state coaches association Division I Coach of the year, knows how to get her charges to Peak at the right time. She led Holy Name to the DII state title in 2018 and did the same with Magnificat last year. The Blue Streaks have three All-Ohio players in Lauren Yacobucci (first team), Sophia Anghilante (second team) and Julia Sprecher (honorable mention).

For what it’s worth, Magnificat defeated Bishop Watterson in a two-game sweep in late September and downed Perrysburg in a three-game sweep a month ago.

Well. 7 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (18-7) vs. No. 8 Belmont Union Local (27-1), Fri., 12 p.m

Well. 5 Gilmour Academy (20-8) vs. No. 2 Hamilton Badin (27-1), Fri., 2 p.m

Final: Saturday, 3 p.m

ABOUT GILMOUR ACADEMY, NDCL: Since 2008, the Division II state Champion has come out of Northeast Ohio 12 times. That’s Padua five times, Gilmour twice, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin twice, and Beaumont, Lake Catholic and Holy Name once each. That streak of dominance could continue this year, as two area teams are in this week’s semifinals.

Should Gilmour and NDCL meet in the final, it will be a rematch of the 2020 Championship match, which Gilmour won in five sets. The Lancers also won the state championship match in five sets last year over Cincinnati’s Roger Bacon. They were led this year by All-Ohioans Laney Klika (second team) and Anna Rarick (honorable mention).

There may not be a team in this tournament as battle-tested as Gilmour, as the young Lancers had to Survive the outrageously competitive regional at Galion High School. First the Lancers had to take down Defending DIII Champion Findlay Liberty-Benton and 6-foot-4 Dynamo Karis Willow, who is headed to Penn State. Next came top-ranked Columbus Bishop Hartley and 6-foot-3 Powerhouse Eloise Brandewie, an Ohio State commit.

Next up for Gilmour is Hamilton Badin, which is ranked second in the state and is riding a 25-match winning streak while playing in the very competitive Greater Catholic League in southwestern Ohio. The Rams lost only to Cincinnati McNicholas, a team they swept three weeks later.

NDCL is making its fourth semifinal appearance, having won in 2014 and 2015. The Lions are led by Nebraska commit Caroline Jurevicius, a first-team All-Ohio selection and Lauren Janosy, who was Honorable mention All-Ohio. Playing a difficult schedule, NDCL lost seven matches this year. But when Jurevicius and Janosy start swinging, NDCL can hit with anybody.

Belmont Union Local has one All-Ohio player in first-team selection Torre Kildow. The Jets have only lost once, to Sarahsville Shenandoah, but their schedule isn’t nearly as challenging as those of the other three semifinalists.

Well. 1 Lake Catholic (25-2) vs. No. 3 Versailles (22-6), Thurs., 4 pm

Well. 4 Coldwater (24-4) vs. No. 7 Byesville at Meadowbrook (25-2), Thurs., 6 p.m

Final: Saturday, 1 p.m

ABOUT LAKE CATHOLIC: The area team that is most likely to win a state title this year is probably Lake Catholic.

The Cougars were Semifinalists last year in Division II, losing to eventual Champion Gilmour. Lake Catholic had only two Seniors on the roster last year and there were nine freshmen and sophomores, four of them starters. The Cougars dropped a division this year and were ranked No. 1 in the state coaches poll the entire season.

Led by Coach Kara Oster, who was named the Division III state Coach of the year, Lake Catholic lost just two matches, to Magnificat and to NDCL. On the way to a 25-2 mark, the Cougars defeated teams such as Magnificat, Columbus Watterson, Gilmour and NDCL, all teams in the Division I and Division II semis.

The Cougars, who have yet to drop a set in the postseason, are led by All-Ohioans Hannah Pattie (first team) and Katie Sowko (second team).

Versailles is the only other DIII team in the final four to have won a state title, winning in 2013, 2017 and 2018. Coldwater finished second to Versailles in 2017 and Meadowbrook is making its first state semifinal appearance.

Well. 14 Monroeville (23-4) vs. No. 8 Newark Catholic (25-3), Thurs., 12 p.m

Well. 16 Convoy Crestview (20-7) vs. No. 1 New Bremen (26-1), Thurs., 2 p.m

Final: Saturday, 11 a.m