OHSAA state volleyball 2022: How to live stream every semifinal and Saturday’s Championship matches

DAYTON, Ohio — Only 16 high school volleyball teams remain in Ohio and four will be crowned state champions during the 2022 OHSAA state volleyball tournament Thursday through Saturday at the Nutter Center on the campus of Wright State University.

Fans can watch each match in all four divisions online via the NFHS Network. It costs $11.99 for a monthly pass, which offers access to all of the events. Plus, you can cancel at any time. Or, you can purchase the annual pass for $79.99 per year, which averages out to $6.67 per month.

Events can be watched on any Internet browser, on iOS and Android, Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV.

The semifinals will take place on Thursday and Friday, and all four divisions will have their Championship matches on Saturday.

Here are the links for how to watch each match Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Division IV

Monroeville (23-4) vs. Newark Catholic (25-3), Thurs., noon

Convoy Crestview (20-7) vs. New Bremen (26-1), Thurs., 2 p.m

Division IV State Championship: Sat., 11 a.m

Division III

Lake Catholic (25-2) vs. Versailles (22-6), Thurs., 4 p.m

Coldwater (24-4) vs. Byesville Meadowbrook (25-2), Thurs., 6 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., 1 p.m

Division II

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (18-7) vs. Belmont Union Local (27-1), Fri., noon

Gilmour (20-8) vs. Hamilton Badin (26-1), Fri., 2 p.m

Division II State Championship: Sat., 3 pm

Division I

Columbus Bishop Watterson (22-6) vs. Cincinnati Ursuline Academy (23-3), Fri., 4 p.m.

Perrysburg (21-6) vs. Magnificat (25-2), Fri., 6 p.m

Division I State Championship: Sat., 5 pm