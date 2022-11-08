OHSAA football regional semifinal sites/games next weekend

With the second-round games in the books, it’s on to the regional semifinals for Southwest Ohio teams who survived on Friday. Here is a rundown of the sites and games as released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association Sunday afternoon.

Division I

Well. 1 Moeller (11-1) vs. No. 5 Mason (10-2), at 7 pm Friday, Nov. 11 at Middletown Barnitz Stadium.

Moeller downed St. Xavier 28-7 behind Jordan Marshall’s 263 yards and four touchdowns. Mason won at Springboro 29-26.

Well. 2 Elder (10-2) vs. No. 3 Lakota West (12-0), at 7 pm Friday, Nov. 11 at Princeton’s Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium.

The Panthers pounded Milford 31-6 at the Pit while Lakota West stayed perfect by blanking Princeton 35-0.

Division II

Well. 1 Winton Woods (12-0) vs. No. 4 Kings (11-1) at 7 pm Friday, Nov. 11 at Mason Atrium Stadium.

The top-ranked Defending Division II Champion Warriors outlasted Ross 34-21 with the Kings eliminating Withrow 49-28.

Well. 3 Edgewood (11-1) vs. No. 10 Anderson (7-5) at 7 pm Friday, Nov. 11 at Little Miami Panther Stadium.

Anderson defeated Little Miami 34-20 last Friday while Edgewood downed Piqua 21-14 in overtime.

Division III

Well. 1 Badin (12-0) vs. No. 4 Wapakoneta (11-1) at 7 pm, Friday, Nov. 11 at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex.

Last year’s DIII runners-up, the Badin Rams defeated No. 9 New Richmond 41-14, while Wapakoneta advanced with a 29-0 win over Bellbrook.

Well 2 Western Brown (11-1) vs. No. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-1) at 7 pm, Friday, Nov. 11 at Bellbrook Stadium−DL Holmes Field.

In a rematch of a regular season game, Western Brown held off Monroe 39-36. Tippecanoe beat Trotwood-Madison 43-14.

Division IV

Well. 1 Wyoming (12-0) vs. No. 13 Clinton-Massie (7-5) at 7 pm Saturday, Nov. 12 at Lakota West Firebird Field.

The top-seed Cowboys shut down Springfield Shawnee 35-0. Defending Division IV champ Clinton-Massie outscored Urbana 56-42 to stay alive.

Well. 2 Taft (10-2) vs. No. 6 McNicholas (7-5) at 7 pm Saturday, Nov. 12 at Princeton’s Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium.

The Senators got a late score to beat Alter 26-24 while the Rockets shut out Eaton 24-0.

Division V

Well. 1 Germantown Valley View (11-1) vs. No. 5 Madeira (11-1) at 7 pm, Friday, Nov. 11 at Fairfield Alumni Stadium.

The Mustangs remained alive with a 28-19 win over No. 4 Chillicothe Zane Trace.

Division VI

Well. 3 New Madison Tri-Village defeated No. 6 Cincinnati Country Day 49-7 to end the season for the Nighthawks at 9-2.

Division VII

All Southwest Ohio coverage area teams have been eliminated.

From the OHSAA:

A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into neutral site selections. Rarely can an available site be found exactly halfway between the two schools. Neutral sites receive a rental fee amount from the OHSAA and they keep revenue from concessions, parking and program sales.

Tickets for all games must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets. Regional final games will be Nov. 18-19, state semifinal games Nov. 25-26 with state championship games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton Dec. 1-3. Division II will play Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 pm Division V plays Friday, Dec. 2 at 10:30 am followed by Division III at 3 pm and Division I at 7:30 pm The Division VI Championship is Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10:30 am followed by Division VII at 3 pm and Division IV at 7:30 pm