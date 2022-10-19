OHSAA Division I girls state golf preview: Can Magnificat or Highland break through at state?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the OHSAA Division I state golf tournaments on the horizon, the season is quickly coming to an end. But first, a Champion must be crowned. The top four teams and individuals from the Northeast District have already punched their tickets.

Here’s everything you need to know about the state tournament and the area teams competing for the girls Division I state title.

When: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22.

Where: Ohio State University Gray Course, Columbus.

Tickets: A schedule of tee times and tickets for Friday and Saturday can be found here.

Who wins: In the state tournament, trophies will be presented to the Champion and runner-up teams. Individual members of both teams will be presented with gold or silver awards. Awards will be presented to the Coach of the top two teams and to the individual medalist and runner-up in each division.

The following scores are from the Northeast district tournament at the par-71 Brookledge Golf Course in Cuyahoga Falls.

Northeast Ohio team Qualifiers

Magnificat – 317

Cara Heisterkamp (Jr., 72), Cammy Reed (So., 83), Maureen O’Leary (So., 82), Claire Liu (Fr., 80), Isabella Paez (Sr., 83).

Highland – 328

Isabella Goyette (Jr., 74), Paige McKendry (Jr., 84), Elizabeth Coleman (Fr., 85), Kavya Chad (Jr., 85) Avery Albright (So., 91).

North Canton Hoover – 331

Halle Ellis (Sr., 81), Hannah Higgins (Sr., 83), Ava Kemp (So., 76), Kylie Porter (So., 91) Alyssa Evans (So., 96)

Nordonia – 334

Christina Nagy (Sr., 83), Larisa Golembiewski (Sr., 84), Julia Gulla (So., 79), Brooke Barnes (Jr., 88), Maci Taylor (Sr., 88)

Individual Qualifiers

Kaitlin Kormuth, Solon, Sr. – 78

Ava Pulley, Green, Sr. – 78

Gianna Reginelli, St. Joseph Academy, So. -79

Aubrie Rush, Avon, Sr. – 80

Favorites

Magnificat

It’s back-to-back Northeast District titles for Magnificat after it edged Highland by an 11-stroke margin. Led by junior district champion Cara Heisterkamp, ​​who finished third in the state individually last season, the Blue Streaks look to improve on last season’s sixth-place finish.

They’ll be tasked with holding off Highland for a second consecutive week, which they were unable to do a year ago. Magnificat will need another solid outing from its underclassmen, but with Heisterkamp pacing the team and Paez providing senior leadership, the Blue Streaks will be tough to deal with in Columbus.

Highland

The Hornets earned fifth-place finishes in each of the last two Division I girls golf Postseasons and have developed into one of the most talented girls golf programs in the area.

With no seniors, it’s Isabella Goyette running the show. She finished in a tie for seventh at last year’s state tournament. This season, she scored a 74 to finish 2 strokes behind Heisterkamp and become the district runner-up. With fellow Juniors Paige McKendry and Kavya Chad providing support and low scores from their underclassmen, the Hornets figure to be near the top.

Ava Kemp, So., North Canton Hoover

In her freshman season, Kemp shot an 87 at the Brookledge District tournament to tie for 36th.

Now a sophomore, Kemp hit her stride at the perfect time to help the Vikings make the cut. She shot a 72 to win the Elms Sectional, and her 76 put her in third at districts. Kemp was one of just three, alongside Goyette and Heisterkamp, ​​to score under 40 on both the front and back nine.