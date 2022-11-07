OHSAA announces locations for the football regional semifinals Nov. 11-12

CINCINNATI — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Sunday afternoon the neutral sites for the football regional semifinals Nov. 11-12.

There are 15 Greater Cincinnati teams remaining in the postseason. Divisions I, II, III and V will play Nov. 11 while Divisions IV, VI and VII play Nov. 12.

A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into neutral site selections, according to the OHSAA.

The OHSAA added that rarely can an available site be found exactly halfway between the two schools. Neutral sites receive a rental fee amount from the OHSAA and they keep revenue from concessions, parking and program sales.

In Division I, Region 4, Moeller (11-1) plays Mason (10-2) at Middletown’s Barnitz Stadium. Elder (10-2) plays Lakota West (12-0) in the other regional semifinal at Princeton.

In Division II, Region 8, Winton Woods (12-0), the reigning state champion, plays Kings (11-1) at Mason. It is the second Matchup of the season between these two Eastern Cincinnati Conference programs. Winton Woods won 28-23 Sept. 30 at Kings.

Anderson (7-5) plays Edgewood (11-1) at Little Miami.

In Division III, Region 12, Badin (12-0) plays Wapakoneta (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison. Western Brown (11-1) plays Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-1) at Bellbrook.

In Division V, Region 20, Madeira (11-1) plays Germantown Valley View (11-1) at Fairfield Alumni Stadium. Madeira set a program record for most wins (11) in a season, according to Mustangs Coach Chris Stewart.

It is Nov. 12, the Division IV, Region 16 semifinals include Wyoming (12-0) against Clinton-Massie (7-5) at Lakota West while Taft (10-2) plays McNicholas (7-5) at Princeton.

The regional Finals are Nov. 18-19 and the state semifinals are Nov. 25-26 at neutral locations. The state Finals are Dec. 1-3 in Canton.

High school football playoff schedule

Ohio

Friday’s games

Regional semifinals

Pairings shown with regional seed and record. Designated home team listed first (higher seed).

Division I – all games Friday, 7 pm

Region 1

1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. 5 Cleveland St. Ignatius (8-3) at Euclid Community Stadium

2 Medina (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (8-3) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 2

4 Perrysburg (11-1) vs. 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (7-5) at Fostoria Memorial Stadium

2 Springfield (10-1) vs. 3 Centerville (10-2) at Northmont Premier Health Stadium

Region 3

1 Gahanna-Lincoln (11-1) vs. 4 Pickerington Central (9-3) at St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

2 Upper Arlington (10-2) vs. 3 New Albany (9-3) at Westerville Central High School

Region 4

1 Moeller (11-1) vs. 5 Mason (10-2) at Middletown Barnitz Stadium

2 Elder (10-2) vs. 3 Lakota West (12-0) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division II – all games Friday, 7 pm

Region 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-3) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

2 Painesville Riverside (11-1) vs. 3 Hudson (12-0) at Maple Heights High School

Region 6

1 Avon (11-1) vs. 5 Olmsted Falls (10-2) at TBA

2 Medina Highland (12-0) vs. 3 Toledo Central Catholic (11-1) at Perkins Firelands Health Stadium

Region 7

1 Massillon Washington (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field

2 Uniontown Lake (11-1) vs. 3 Westerville South (11-1) at Dover Crater Stadium

Region 8

1 Winton Woods (12-0) vs. 4 Kings (11-1) at Mason Atrium Stadium

3 Edgewood (11-1) vs. 10 Anderson (7-5) at Little Miami Panther Stadium

Division III – all games Friday, 7 pm

Region 9

1 Chardon (10-1) vs. 13 Chagrin Falls Kenston (9-3) at Boardman Stadium

2 Canfield (10-1) vs. 3 Youngstown Ursuline (10-2) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

Region 10

1 Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) vs. 5 Mansfield Senior (10-2) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

6 Norton (10-2) vs. 10 Parma Padua Franciscan (7-5) at North Royalton Serpentini Stadium

Region 11

1 Thornville Sheridan (11-1) vs. 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (11-1) at Lancaster Fulton Field

2 Jackson (10-2) vs. 3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (11-1) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

Region 12

1 Badin (12-0) vs. 4 Wapakoneta (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

2 Western Brown (11-1) vs. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-1) at Bellbrook Stadium – DL Holmes Field

Division IV – all games Saturday, 7 pm

Region 13

1 Beloit West Branch (11-1) vs. 13 Akron Buchtel (7-4) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field

6 Jefferson Area (9-3) vs. 7 Canton South (9-3) at South Range Reminder Athletic Complex

Region 14

1 Cleveland Glenville (11-0) vs. 4 Elyria Catholic (10-2) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium

2 Millersburg West Holmes (12-0) vs. 6 Van Wert (11-1) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium

Region 15

4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-3) vs. 9 Columbus Bishop Ready (8-3) at Newark White Field

2 Steubenville (10-2) vs. 3 Columbus East (10-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 16

1 Wyoming (12-0) vs. 13 Clinton-Massie (7-5) at Lakota West Firebird Field

2 Taft (10-2) vs. 6 McNicholas (7-5) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division V – all games Friday, 7 pm

Region 17

1 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 13 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (6-6) at Girard Arrowhead Stadium

2 Sugarcreek Garaway (12-0) vs. 3 Perry (10-2) at Solon Stewart Field

Region 18

1 Liberty Center (12-0) vs. 4 Coldwater (11-1) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium

2 Bloomdale Elmwood (11-1) vs. 3 Pemberville Eastwood (12-0) at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium

Region 19

1 Ironton (12-0) vs. 5 Portsmouth West (11-1) at Portsmouth Clark Athletic Complex

2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (12-0) vs. 6 Wheelersburg (9-3) at Nelsonville-York Boston Field

Region 20

1 Germantown Valley View (11-1) vs. 5 Madeira (11-1) at Fairfield Alumni Stadium

2 West Milton Milton-Union (11-0) vs. 6 Brookville (11-1) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium

Division VI – all games Saturday, 7 pm

Region 21

1 Kirtland (12-0) vs. 4 Dalton (10-2) at Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

2 Mogadore (10-0) vs. 6 Cuyahoga Heights (9-2) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 22

5 Columbus Grove (10-2) vs. 8 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (10-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

2 Ashland Crestview (12-0) vs. 3 Columbia Station Columbia (12-0) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium

Region 23

1 Beverly Fort Frye (11-1) vs. 5 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (8-4) Lancaster Fulton Field

2 Nelsonville-York (11-1) vs. 3 Bellaire (8-4) Philo Sam Hatfield Stadium

Region 24

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) vs. 4 Versailles (9-3) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

2 Harrod Allen East (11-1) vs. 3 New Madison Tri-Village (11-1) at Bellefontaine AcuSport Stadium

Division VII – all games Saturday, 7 pm

Region 25

1 Warren John F. Kennedy (10-1) vs. 4 Salineville Southern (11-1) at Canfield High School

3 Danville (10-2) vs. 10 Lucas (6-6) at Clear Fork High School

Region 26

1 McComb (11-1) vs. 4 Lima Central Catholic (8-4) at Ottawa-Glandorf Titan Stadium

2 Antwerp (12-0) vs. 6 Gibsonburg (10-2) at Liberty Center Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Stadium

Region 27

1 Newark Catholic (9-1) vs. 5 Waterford (9-3) at Logan Chieftain Stadium

2 Hannibal River (11-1) vs. 3 Caldwell (11-1) at St. Clairsville Red Devils Stadium

Region 28

1 Ansonia (11-1) vs. 5 New Bremen (9-3) at Greenville Harmon Field

2 Fort Loramie (10-2) vs. 6 Minster (8-4) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Indiana Playoffs

Friday’s game

East Central at Evansville Memorial, 7:30 pm ET

Saturday’s game

Lawrenceburg at Southridge, 5 pm ET

Kentucky Playoffs

Paintsville at Bishop Brossart

NewCath vs. Frankfort (at CovCath)

Dayton at Kentucky Country Day, 7:30 p.m

Carroll County at Beechwood

Lloyd at Walton-Verona

CovCath at Frederick Douglass, 7:30 p.m

Scott County at Highlands

Ryle at Ballard

Louisville Trinity at Simon Kenton, 7:30 p.m

