OHSAA announces football regional quarterfinal pairings for Nov. 4

CINCINNATI — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football regional quarterfinal playoff pairings Sunday afternoon.

Unless otherwise noted, all second-round games will be played Nov. 4 with kickoffs set for 7 pm at the better seeded team’s home venue.

The OHSAA will begin using neutral sites beginning with the regional semifinals Nov. 11-12, when Divisions I, II, III and V will play on Nov. 11, and Divisions IV, VI and VII will play on Nov. 12.

There are 25 Greater Cincinnati teams still playing in the regional quarterfinals including St. Xavier (5-6), Moeller (10-1), Mason (9-2), Milford (9-2), Elder (9-2), Princeton (9-2) and Lakota West (11-0) in Division I, Region 4.

In Division II, Region 8, Ross (6-5), Winton Woods (11-0), Withrow (8-3), Kings (10-1), Little Miami (4-7), Anderson (6-5) and Edgewood (10-1) are in games. Little Miami was the only No. 15 seed to win a first-round game last week.

In Division III, Region 12, New Richmond (8-3), Badin (11-0), Monroe (7-4) and Western Brown (10-1) will compete Friday night.

In Division IV, Region 12, Wyoming (11-0), Clinton-Massie (6-5), Taft (9-2) and McNicholas (6-5) are playing in Week 12.

Blanchester (8-3) and Madeira (10-1) are the Division V, Region 20 area teams. Cincinnati Country Day (9-1), which won its first playoff game since 1999, is playing at Tri-Village (10-1) in a Division VI, Region 24 quarterfinal.

OHSAA Football Regional Quarterfinal Pairings

Pairings shown with regional seed and record. All games are Friday, November 4, at 7 pm, unless indicated otherwise.

Division I

Region 1

8 Massillon Jackson (6-5) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1)

5 Cleveland St. Ignatius (7-3) at 4 Cleveland Heights (10-1)

7 Wadsworth (7-4) at 2 Medina (10-1)

6 Canton McKinley (6-5) at 3 Mentor (7-3)

Region 2

8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-5) at 1 Dublin Jerome (9-2)

5 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (8-3) at 4 Perrysburg (10-1)

7 Kettering Fairmont (8-3) at 2 Springfield (9-1)

11 Marysville (7-4) at 3 Centerville (9-2)

Region 3

9 Hilliard Bradley (5-6) at 1 Gahanna Lincoln (10-1)

5 Pickerington North (7-4) at 4 Pickerington Central (8-3)

10 Westerville Central (5-6) at 2 Upper Arlington (9-2)

11 Hilliard Davidson (5-6) at 3 New Albany (8-3)

Region 4

9 St. Xavier (5-6) vs. 1 Moeller (10-1) at Norwood Shea Stadium

5 Mason (9-2) at 4 Springboro (8-3)

7 Milford (9-2) at 2 Elder (9-2)

6 Princeton (9-2) at 3 Lakota West (11-0)

Division II

Region 5

8 Barberton (7-4) at 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1)

5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) at 4 Austintown-Fitch (10-1)

7 Macedonia Nordonia (9-2) at 2 Painesville Riverside (10-1)

6 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (9-2) at 3 Hudson (11-0)

Region 6

9 North Royalton (7-4) at 1 Avon (10-1)

5 Olmsted Falls (9-2) 4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (10-1)

7 North Olmsted (8-3) at 2 Medina Highland (11-0)

6 Avon Lake (9-2) at 3 Toledo Central Catholic (10-1)

Region 7

9 Canal Winchester (7-4) at 1 Massillon Washington (9-1)

5 Sunbury Big Walnut (9-2) at 4 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (9-2)

7 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (6-4) at 2 Uniontown Lake (10-1)

6 North Canton Hoover (8-3) at 3 Westerville South (10-1)

Region 8

9 Ross (6-5) at 1 Winton Woods (11-0)

5 Withrow (8-3) at 4 Kings (10-1)

15 Morrow Little Miami (4-7) at 10 Anderson (6-5)

6 Piqua (9-2) at 3 Edgewood (10-1)

Division III

Region 9

9 Geneva (8-3) at 1 Chardon (9-1)

13 Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-3) at 5 Youngstown Chaney (10-1)

10 Aurora (8-3) at 2 Canfield (9-1)

6 Tallmadge (9-2) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (9-2)

Region 10

8 Rocky River Lutheran West (10-1) at 1 Parma Heights Holy Name (8-2)

13 Defiance (7-4) at 5 Mansfield Senior (9-2)

10 Parma Padua Franciscan (6-5) at 2 Tiffin Columbian (9-2)

6 Norton (9-2) at 3 Clyde (8-3)

Region 11

9 Washington Court House (9-2) at 1 Thornville Sheridan (10-1)

5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (10-1) at 4 Dresden Tri-Valley (9-2)

7 Granville (9-2) at 2 Jackson (9-2)

6 London (8-3) at 3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (10-1)

Region 12

9 New Richmond (8-3) at 1 Badin (11-0) at Hamilton High School

5 Bellbrook (9-2) at 4 Wapakoneta (10-1)

10 Monroe (7-4) at 2 Western Brown (10-1)

11 Trotwood-Madison (7-4) at 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-1)

Division IV

Region 13

8 Struthers (7-4) at 1 Beloit West Branch (10-1)

13 Akron Buchtel (6-4) at 5 Canal Fulton Northwest (8-3)

7 Canton South (8-3) at 2 Lisbon Beaver (9-2)

6 Jefferson Area (8-3) at 3 Girard (8-3)

Region 14

8 Bellevue (7-4) at 1 Cleveland Glenville (10-0)

5 Belleville Clear Fork (10-1) at 4 Elyria Catholic (9-2)

7 St. Marys Memorial (9-2) at 2 Millersburg West Holmes (11-0)

6 Van Wert (10-1) at 3 Sandusky Perkins (10-1)

Region 15

9 Columbus Bishop Ready (7-3) at 1 St. Clairsville (9-2)

5 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (9-2) at 4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-3)

10 Columbus Bishop Hartley (5-6) at 2 Steubenville (9-2)

11 Cambridge (8-3) at 3 Columbus East (9-1)

Region 16

8 Springfield Shawnee (7-4) at 1 Wyoming (11-0)

13 Clinton-Massie (6-5) at 5 Urbana (9-2)

10 Alter (6-5) at 2 Taft (9-2)

14 Eaton (7-4) at 6 McNicholas (6-5)

Division V

Region 17

9 Garrettsville Garfield (9-2) at 1 Canfield South Range (11-0)

13 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (5-6) at 5 Creston Norwayne (8-3)

10 West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-3) at 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (11-0)

6 Navarre Fairless (9-2) at 3 Perry (9-2)

Region 18

9 Findlay Liberty-Benton (8-3) at 1 Liberty Center (11-0)

5 Huron (9-2) at 4 Coldwater (10-1)

10 Defiance Tinora (8-3) at 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (10-1)

6 Oak Harbor (10-1) at 3 Pemberville Eastwood (11-0)

Region 19

9 Portsmouth (7-4) at 1 Ironton (11-0)

13 Gahanna Columbus Academy (5-5) at 5 Portsmouth West (10-1)

10 Zanesville West Muskingum (9-2) at 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (11-0)

6 Wheelersburg (8-3) at 3 Barnesville (11-0)

Region 20

9 Blanchester (8-3) at 1 Germantown Valley View (10-1)

5 Madeira (10-1) at 4 Chillicothe Zane Trace (11-0)

10 Camden Preble Shawnee (8-2) at 2 West Milton Milton-Union (10-0)

6 Brookville (10-1) at 3 Springfield Northeastern (11-0)

Division VI

Region 21

9 Hanoverton United (9-2) at 1 Kirtland (11-0)

5 Brookfield (10-1) at 4 Dalton (9-2)

7 Canton Central Catholic (7-4) at 2 Mogadore (9-0)

6 Cuyahoga Heights (8-2) at 3 Youngstown Valley Christian (10-0)

Region 22

8 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (9-2) at 1 Carey (11-0)

5 Columbus Grove (9-2) at 4 West Salem Northwestern (9-2)

10 Hamler Patrick Henry (7-4) at 2 Ashland Crestview (11-0)

6 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (9-2) at 3 Columbia Station Columbia (11-0)

Region 23

8 Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-4) at 1 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1)

13 West Jefferson (5-6) at 5 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (7-4)

7 Loudonville (7-4) at 2 Nelsonville-York (10-1)

6 Worthington Christian (8-3) at 3 Bellaire (7-4)

Region 24

8 West Liberty-Salem (6-5) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0)

12 West Alexandria Twin Valley South (7-4) at 4 Versailles (8-3)

7 Bainbridge Paint Valley (7-4) at 2 Harrod Allen East (10-1)

6 Cincinnati Country Day (9-1) at 3 New Madison Tri-Village (10-1)

Division VII

Region 25

8 New Middletown Springfield (7-4) vs. 1 Warren John F. Kennedy (9-1) at Youngstown Liberty High School

5 Norwalk St. Paul (8-3) at 4 Salineville Southern (10-1)

10 Lucas (5-6) at 2 Lowellville (11-0)

6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-4) at 3 Danville (9-2)

Region 26

9 Pandora-Gilboa (8-3) at 1 McComb (10-1)

12 Delphos St. John’s (5-6) at 4 Lima Central Catholic (7-4)

10 Delphos Jefferson (7-4) at 2 Antwerp (11-0)

6 Gibsonburg (9-2) at 3 Waynesfield-Goshen (11-0)

Region 27

9 Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-5) at 1 Newark Catholic (8-1)

5 Waterford (8-3) at 4 Reedsville Eastern (9-2)

10 Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (6-5) at 2 Hannibal River (10-1)

6 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (6-5) at 3 Caldwell (10-1)

Region 28

8 Springfield Catholic Central (7-4) at 1 Ansonia (10-1)

5 New Bremen (8-3) at 4 DeGraff Riverside (8-3)

7 South Charleston Southeastern (7-4) at 2 Fort Loramie (9-2)

6 Minster (7-4) at 3 Mechanicsburg (9-2)

Indiana

Batesville at Lawrenceburg for Sectional Championship

Martinsville at East Central for Sectional Championship

Kentucky

Class 1A Playoffs

Fairview at Bishop Brossart

Berea at Dayton, 7:30 p.m

Eminence vs. Newport Central Catholic at Dixie Heights

Ludlow at Frankfort

Owen County at Lloyd

Class 2A

Newport at Walton-Verona, 7:30 p.m

Trimble County at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m

Class 4A

Scott at Lexington Catholic

Class 5A

Great Crossing at CovCath

Conner at Frederick Douglass

Montgomery County at Highlands, 7:30 p.m

Cooper at Scott County, 7:30 p.m

Class 6A

Dixie Heights at Ballard

Eastern at Ryle

Marshall County at Simon Kenton, 7:30 p.m

Campbell County at Louisville Trinity, 7:30 p.m

