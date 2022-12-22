Ohio’s top high school boys basketball players: Meet the state’s best shooting guards for the 2022-23 season

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Ohio high school boys basketball.

We started with the point guards, and now we’ll focus on the shooting guards.

There are hundreds of standout boys basketball players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive! You can discuss the other shooting guards worthy of fans’ attention in 2022-23 by connecting with us on Twitter at @SBLiveOH or by emailing [email protected]

Pictured above is Dorian Jones of Richmond Heights (photo by Ben Jackson).

DayJaun Anderson, Ponitz, senior, 6’3”

The Wright State commit averaged 19.5 points per game last season while shooting nearly 49% from 3-point range.

Logan Beaston, Tiffin Columbia, senior, 6’4”

The Sandusky Bay Conference Player of the Year was named special mention All-Ohio last season when he averaged 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Ayden Carter, Fremont Ross, Sr., 6’4”

Named Honorable mention All-Ohio in Division I last season after leading the Three Rivers Athletic Conference in scoring at 21 points per game. He also grabbed nine rebounds and handed out four assists per game.

Juan Cranford, Jr., junior, 6’4”

Named second-team All-Greater western Ohio Conference last season, averaging nine points per game while shooting 43% from 3-point range. The second option to Lawrence Rice, he has started this season by averaging nearly 12 points per game for the Warriors.

Kyler D’Augustino, Alexander, senior, 5’11

Named second-team All-Ohio last season, he averaged 27.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.5 steals per game. He holds the school record for most career points and also for points in a game.

Nathan Dudukovich, Lakota West, senior, 6’3”

Named second-team All-Ohio last season, averaging 245.3 points per game to lead the Greater Miami Conference. He leads the conference in scoring again so far this season through the first few weeks.

Wes Enis, Miami East, junior, 6’2″

Averaged 19.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season in being named Honorable mention All-Ohio.

RJ Greer, Springboro, sophomore, 6’4”

Averaged 15.3 points per game last year on 45% shooting form 3-point range and also grabbed nearly five rebounds per game.

Lance Hayes, St. Vincent-St. Mary, senior, 6’4″

The Kent State commit steps into the No. 1 role for the Fighting Irish this season after the graduation of Sencire Harris and Ramar Pryor. He averaged 13.3 points per game last season and showed what he can do without Harris and Pryor, scoring 33 points in a loss to Oak Hill with both players out.

CJ Hornbeak, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit, senior, 6’2”

Averaged 19.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and two assists per game last season and was named first-team All-Three Rivers Athletic Conference. Only the third player in school history to reach 1,000 career points before his senior season.

Chico Johnson, Toledo Central Catholic, senior, 6’2″

Named first-team All-Ohio last season with 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game. The Drake commit won’t be able to play until later this season, as he is coming off an ACL tear.

Dorian Jones, Richmond Heights, Sophomore, 6’4″

One of two freshman starters last season for the Division IV state champions, he averaged 11.4 points per game and hit 45 3-pointers.

Bede Lori, Caldwell, senior, 6’2″

Named first-team All-Ohio last season, averaging 28.3 points per game. He also grabbed 7.2 rebounds and dished out four assists per contest. He is already Caldwell’s all-time leading scorer.

Duncan Moy, Badger, junior, 6’4”

The transfer from Warren Harding averaged 11 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season and has stepped right in for Badger, scoring 34 points in a win over Bristol this month.

Jonas Nichols, Archbishop Hoban, junior, 6’3”

Named third-team All-Ohio as a sophomore, as he scored nearly 16 points per game and helped lead the Knights to the regional final.

Collin O’Connor, Centerville, senior, 6’2”

Transferred in after three seasons at Tecumseh, where he scored 22 points per game last season and was named Clark County’s Player of the Year.

Jonathan Powell, Centerville, junior, 6’5”

Comes to Centerville after two seasons at Chaminade Julienne, where he averaged nearly 17 points per game as a sophomore last season.

Jackson Washington, Chaminade Julienne, junior, 6’4”

Entering his first season at Chaminade Julienne after transferring in from Kentucky this offseason, he scored 12.9 points per game last season and shot nearly 50% from 3-point range.

Antione West, Jr., Toledo Whitmer, sophomore, 6’3”

As just a freshman last season, he was named special mention All-Ohio after averaging 16 points per game.

Colin White, Ottawa Glandorf, junior, 6’4”

Named first-team All-Ohio in Division III last season, averaging 19.1 points per game. In the state tournament, he scored 18 points in the state championship game after putting up 31 points and 11 rebounds in the state semifinals.