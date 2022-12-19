Ohio’s top high school boys basketball players: Meet the state’s best point guards for the 2022-23 season

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Ohio high school boys basketball.

We will start with the point guards.

There are hundreds of standout boys basketball players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive! You can discuss the other point guards worthy of fans’ attention in 2022-23 by connecting with us on Twitter @SBLiveOH or emailing [email protected]

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button