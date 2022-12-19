Ohio’s top high school boys basketball players: Meet the state’s best point guards for the 2022-23 season

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Ohio high school boys basketball.

We will start with the point guards.

There are hundreds of standout boys basketball players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!

(Pictured is De’Erick Barber of Richmond Heights (photo by Ben Jackson).

De’Erick Barber, Richmond Heights, sophomore, 5’11”

As a freshman, he was named third-team All-Ohio as he helped run the offense for the Division IV state Champions as he handed out eight assists per game.

Ace Buckner, St. Ignatius, junior, 6’1”

As a sophomore on a team that made it to the Division I state semifinals, Buckner averaged 7.5 points, 2.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game. He already holds multiple Division I college offers.

Solomon Callaghan, Wadsworth, senior, 6’1”

The Wright State commit was named Honorable mention All-Ohio last season with 18.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He begins his senior campaign just 177 points shy of the school record for career points.

Chance Casenhiser, Uniontown Lake, junior, 5’10”

Averaged 14.6 points, four rebounds and four assists per game as a sophomore and was named Honorable mention All-Ohio. Has already had games of 22 points and 34 points this season.

Bransyn Copas, North Adams, junior, 6’0”

Named special mention All-Ohio and All-Southern Hills Athletic Conference as a sophomore, he helped lead the team to a 16-win season and averaged 11.8 points and almost 18 points per game in conference play.

Deshawne Crim, Fairfield, senior, 6’0”

As a junior last season, Crim averaged 12.1 points per game as the third option behind Seniors Kevin Tolbert and Logan Woods. So far this season, he is averaging more than 23 points per game and in the first four games, had two games of 26 points and a game of 33 points.

Gabe Cupps, Centerville, senior, 6’2″

The University of Indiana commit is the reigning Ohio Mr. Basketball after averaging 14.2 points and 6.8 assists per game for Centerville last season. He has been named first-team All-Ohio in each of the past two seasons and was named second-team All-Ohio as a freshman.

Jahlil Graham, Canton McKinley, senior, 6’0”

Named third-team All-Ohio and first-team All-Federal League as a junior. He averaged 14.5 points and 4.5 assists per game last season for the Bulldogs and is committed to Mount Union.

Quinn Kwasniak, Cornerstone Christian, sophomore, 6’2″

As a freshman, he led the Patriots in scoring at 22.3 points per game and hit 110 3-pointers as Cornerstone Christian made it to the district finals. He was named special mention All-Ohio.

Arness Lawson, Pickerington North, sophomore, 6’1”

As a freshman, Lawson averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game behind Pickerington North’s senior leaders Jerry Saunders and Dior Conners. Lawson was named special mention All-Ohio Capital Conference.

Mikey McCollum, Olentangy Orange, senior, 6’3”

Averaged 12.6 points and 3.9 points per game last season and was named Honorable mention all-district. With the departure of a number of seniors, the Hillsdale commit will be asked to do even more this season.

Cade Norris, Hilliard Bradley, junior, 6’3”

Named special mention All-Ohio last season after averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Jaguars.

Ryan Nutter, Dublin Jerome, senior, 6’3”

The Ohio Capital Conference – Cardinal Player of the Year helped lead Jerome to its first league Championship in 14 years by averaging 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Terrance Pankey, Jr., Ursuline, senior, 6’0”

A four-year starter for the Fighting Irish, he averaged 19 points, 12.8 rebounds, and five assists per game last season and was named special mention All-Ohio.

Lawrence Rice, Wayne, Sr., 6’3″

Named second-team All-Ohio last season, he did a little bit of everything for the Warriors as he averaged 20.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 3.9 steals per game. He started this season even hotter, averaging 37.5 points, nine rebounds and five assists per game through the first two games. That included a 46-point outburst against Miamisburg.

Anthony Ruffolo, Archbishop Kettering Alter, senior, 6’0”

Voted first-team All-Greater Catholic League last season, he averaged 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals per game.

Luke Skaljac, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, junior, 6’2″

The leading returning scorer for the Bees this season, he averaged 14.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last year as a sophomore.

Rayquan Thompson, Solon, senior, 6’0”

Named Honorable mention All-Ohio last season, he averaged almost 20 points per game for the Comet

Khoi Thurmon, Buchtel, senior, 6’1”

Named second-team All-Ohio last season when he averaged 15.6 points per game for Buchtel. He has committed to play at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Ryan Walsh, Elyria, senior, 6’0”

Named Honorable mention All-Ohio last season with 20.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. They shot better than 45% from 3-point range.