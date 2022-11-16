Ohio Women’s Golf Signs 3 to the Team

FOLLOW OHIO ATHLETICS: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

ATHENS, Ohio —

The Ohio Women’s golf team has officially signed three student-athletes, head coach Kelly Ovington announced. Zoe Luebbers, Morgan Rodgers, and Anna Coccia will all join the Bobcats for the 2023-24 season.

Zoe Luebbers comes to Athens from Cincinnati Ohio where she played at St. Ursula Academy for 4 years. Her average scoring as a Freshman was and 82, which lowered her sophomore year to a 76, and then to a 74 her junior year, and now Zoe is averaging a 73 in her senior year. Her best 18-hole scoring record was a 66, which she shot earlier this year. With these impressive average scores, Zoe has earned the following awards; GGCL Player of the Year (2021); GGCL First Team (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), OHSAA D1 Southwest District First Team (2019, 2020, 2021), Cincinnati Enquirer Fall Sports First Team (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), Cincinnati Enquirer D1 Girls Golf Co- Player of the Year (2020), Cincinnati Enquirer Sports Awards POY Nominee (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), and Cincinnati Enquirer Sports Awards POY Finalist (2020, 2021, 2022).

Zoe is the daughter of Jerry and Amy Luebbers and she has 1 sister, Macy. Zoe also plans on majoring in accounting during her time at Ohio University.

Morgan Rodgers joins the Bobcats from Centerville, Ohio where she attended Centerville High School as a Scholar athlete, playing golf all 4 years. Her averages over the past 4 years were: 72.4 (2021), 72.8 (2022), 77.1 (2020), and 79.9 (2019). Shooting in the 70’s got Morgan named to the All-Ohio Second Team and 3 player of the year medals. Rodgers has also been named an individual Champion for sectionals and second team Southwest district. Morgan broke the Centerville High School record shooting a 65 twice this year, replacing the existing record of 66 which was also set by Morgan Rodgers.

Morgan is the daughter of Arch and Julie Rodgers and plans on studying Journalism in hopes of becoming a golf Writer for sports magazines.

Anna Coccia is the third addition to the Ohio Women’s Golf team from New Albany High school in Ohio. Anna was a 3 time state Champion and a Sectional individual Champion in 2021. Her team also won the state Championships in 2019, 2020, and 2021, coached by Richard Ritter. Anna also has an interest in weightlifting and exercise outside of the golf course. She hopes to major in exercise science through the college of health sciences and become a personal trainer after graduation.

Anna is the daughter of Laura and Brian Coccia and has a younger sister, Cecilia (15).

