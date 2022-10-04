Ohio Women’s Golf Places 9th in the Shirley Spork EMU Invitational

FOLLOW OHIO ATHLETICS: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

YPSILANTI, MI — The Ohio’s Women’s golf team finished 9th today (Oct. 4), at The Shirley Spork Eastern Michigan Invitational. The golf tournament began Monday morning (Oct. 3) and consisted of three consecutive rounds of play at the Eagle Crest Golf Club. Over the past two days the Bobcats played 54 holes and shot a combined score of 947 (+83).

The Bobcats score break down was, 317 in round one, 310 in round 2, 320 in round 3 and their lineup included; Mariana Vega-Rivera , Avery Owens , Thanya Arasu Mackenzie McRee, and Sydney Longstreth .

Individually, Mariana Vega-Rivera led the Bobcat’s finishing in 20th place tied with two others. Mariana shot a 232 (+18), with Avery Owens following closely behind in 23rd with a combined score of 235 (+19). Thanya Arasu was placed 32nd overall shooting a 237 (+21) and Mackenzie McRee posted a score of 242 (+26) putting her in 40th overall. Finishing out for the Bobcats team score, Sydney Longstreth came in 51st place shooting a 247 (+31) after round 3. Overall multiple Bobcat’s beat out their final scores from last tournament (Grandover Fall Classic), and jumped upwards on the Leaderboard

Competing as an individual, Maria Howard shot a score of 266 (+50) Landing her in 62nd place

The first-place golfer for the 2022 Shirley Spork Invitational was Ashley Goh from Central Michigan shooting an impressive 218 (+2). Goh’s score also helped her team, Central Michigan, place first with a final score of 902 (+38). The Invitational also consisted of two hole-in-one’s. Loyola’s Lorenza Martinez had a hole-in-one on No. 6 in round 2 and Detroit Mercy’s Kyla Charlebois had a hole-in-one on No. 6 in round 3

Up Next:

The Ohio Women’s golf team will head to Toledo, OH to compete in the Rocket Classic on October 10th and 11th.

