Ohio Women’s Basketball will Stay on the Road and Play George Washington

WASHINGTON, DC – The Ohio Women’s basketball team (2-4, 0-0 MAC) will continue on the road Tomorrow (Dec. 2), to play their 4th away game in a row. Ohio will face The George Washington Colonials (4-4, 0-0 A10) at 6 pm The non-conference matchup will be available to stream here.

ALL-TIME SERIES

The Ohio Bobcats have faced George Washington only twice before in the schools’ respective history. It was recorded that Ohio lost in the most recent 2010 matchup, but walked away with a win in 2009. The all-time series currently stands at 1-1 with these two teams last meeting a decade ago.

PAST MEETING RESULTS

Nov. 30, 2010-11……….Washington, DC…….L, 44-54 Nov. 22, 2009-10…….Athens, OH…………….W, 70-58

SCOUTING THE COLONIALS

George Washington has already played eight games in the 2022-23 season going 4 and 4. They started their season on the road facing the University of Virgina, falling 59-85. After this challenging matchup, the Colonials went on a 3 game win streak defeating; UMES, Howard, and America. All of these contests were played in Washington, DC Proving that GW has a higher success rate playing in their home city.

RETURNING HOME TO DC

George Washington will play the Ohio Bobcats at their home arena, the Charles E. Smith Center. GW has been in Las Vegas for the last week competing in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament Nov. 25th-27th. George Washington came out of the holiday tournament 1-3 losing to UNLV and Lousiana Tech, but beating ETSU 78-58.

LEADING THE COLONIALS

Currently Mia Lakstigala is leading George Washington in scoring with a total of 122 points across the teams eight games, averaging 15.3 points per game. Most recently, Lakstigala had a 19-point, 10-rebound game, giving her a double-double against Louisiana Tech. Mia has played in all 8 games this season and has reached double figures in scoring for all 8 of them. She is an Offensive Threat shooting 50% from the 3 point range and 45% from the field goal position.

Leading the Colonials in rebounds is Mayowa Taiwo, collecting 60 so far this season. 19 of these rebounds were offensive and the other 41 were defensive. Taiwo’s season high in rebounds sits at 14 which were collected against Howard. On top of this she also leads the team in steals with 12 total.

TEAM OVERALL STATS

Overall, the Colonials have accumulated 531 points this season, averaging 66.4 per game. They are currently shooting at 40.5% from the field and 38.2% from the 3 point line. The team has also recorded 282 rebounds, averaging out to 35.3 a game. The rebound leaders are Mayowa Taiwo, Mia Lakstigala, Essence Brown, and Jayla Thornton. George Washington has also averaged 6.5 steals a game with 52 overall.

STARTING COLONIALS

Based on the Colonials last matchup, the team’s starting 5 are projected to be: Mayowa Taiwo (31), Mia Lakstigala (21), Essence Brown (32), Taylor Webster (15), and Asjah Inniss (24).

OHIO’S MOST RECENT MATCHUP

The Ohio Bobcats have been on the road and most recently played the Dayton Flyers. Ohio defeated Dayton at UD Arena. with a final score of 52-51, marking their second win in a row on the road. Yaya Felder led the Bobcats in scoring and rebounds with her first double double of the season, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

MOST RECENT STATS

The Bobcats ended their most recent game against the Dayton Flyers with a FG% of 29.8% (17-57), a 3PT% of 20.6 (7-34), and a FT% of 78.6 (11-14).

LAST TO LEAD

In the Bobcats last contest, Yaya Felder grabbed a double-double to lead Ohio in scoring with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Caitlyn Kroll also hit double digits against Dayton totaling 12 points, followed by Ella Pope with 9 points.

NOW LEADING OHIO

The Bobcats have been led by many different individuals thus far in the 2022-23 season, but in the most recent game, Yaya Felder grabbed 20 more points, hitting 100 total points for the start of the season. Not far behind is Caitlyn Kroll with 62 points, then Jaya McClure with 52. Leading Ohio in rebounds is also Yaya with 38 and Kroll with 37. Majority of the Bobcats rebounds are defensive, totaling 164.

MATCHUP NOTES

– GW is coming off a recent loss to Louisiana Tech

– GW has been on the road in Las Vegas competing in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament

– Ohio is coming off two road wins in a row

– Ohio hasn’t had a home matchup in 2+ weeks

– Yaya Felder recorded a double-double in the most recent game against Dayton

– Yaya Felder has reached the 100 point mark for the 2022-23 season

– Kroll leads Ohio in defensive rebounds with 35

UP NEXT

The Ohio Bobcats will end their away stretch and return home to the Convocation Center on December 13th to play the Cincinnati Bearcats. Tip-off is set for 7 pm in Athens and can be streamed on ESPN3/+.

