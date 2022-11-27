Ohio Women’s Basketball will Head Back to Indiana

FOLLOW OHIO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Terre Haute, Ind. – The Ohio Women’s Basketball team (0-4, 0-0 MAC) will play on the road against the Indiana State Sycamores (2-1, 0-0 MVC). The Matchup is set for 1 pm this Saturday (11/26/22) and will be played at The Hulman Center. Stream the game on ESPN3 as the Bobcats look to get their first non-conference win of the 2022-23 season.

ALL-TIME SERIES

It is recorded that the Ohio Bobcats have faced the Indiana State Sycamores only once before in the schools’ respective history. The Encounter took place during the 1973-74 season, with Indiana State winning 58-43. The Lone contest was held in Terre Haute, Indiana, where the Bobcats are scheduled to travel and take on the Sycamores once more on Saturday November 26th. The all-time series currently stands at 0-1, with the last matchup being held in the early 70’s.

SCOUTING THE SYCAMORES

Indiana State has 3 games under their belt so far in the 2022-23 season. They have won against: Saint Louis (64-62), and Central Michigan (84-71),

while falling to Purdue (54-77), making their season record 2-1. Both of their wins took place at home, and their one loss this season was on the road, showing their ability to capitalize on a home court advantage. In the Sycamores’ most recent Matchup against Purdue, Del’Janae Williams led the team with 18 points allowing Indiana State to hold the lead at the end of the first quarter and stay within reach of the Big Ten Boilmakers. Overall, the Sycamores ended the contest tied with Purdue in rebounds at (35-35), and forcing 18 turnovers. Of those 18 Purdue turnovers, Indiana State accumulated 23 points.

STARTING SYCAMORES

Indiana State’s projected five starters based on their last game are; Mya Glanton, Ella Sawyer, Anna McKendree, Chelsea Cain, and Del’Janae Williams.

INDIANA STATE LEADERS

Leading Indiana State in scoring is senior, Anna McKendree who has accumulated 47 points in 3 games and has a FG% at .529. McKendree has gone 7 for 15 on 3 pointers to give her a 3P% of .467. McKendree also leads the team in steals, recording an impressive 13. On the boards, Sycamore is led by Hattie Westerfeld and Mya Glanton, each having 15, and averaging 5 per game. Mya and Hattie both recorded 8 out of 15 defensive rebounds and 7 out of 15 offensive rebounds.

LEADING OHIO

The Bobcats have been led by many different individuals thus far in the 2022-23 season. Yaya Felder has accumulated 65 points in the last four games, followed by Jaya McClure with 35, Ella Pope with 32, Caitlyn Kroll with 31 and Kate Dennis with 30. Kate Dennis also leads Ohio in 3 pointers with 7 made and 19 attempts (.368).

It’s defense Caitlyn Kroll holds 29 rebounds, with 27 of them being defensive rebounds, followed by Abby Garnett with 18, and Ella Pope with 15. Currently, Kroll and Felder lead in steals with 7 each.

FELDER HITS CAREER HIGH IN SCORING X2

In the Bobcat’s most recent contest, Sophomore Guard Yaya Felder recorded 26 points against IUPUI which became her new career high in single game scoring. Felder’s record was at 21 points beforehand, which she set just 3 days prior in a home matchup against Ohio State. Prior to last week, Felder’s career high was at 20, which was set in February of 2022 against Eastern Michigan and then was reached twice more in March against Kent State (3/05/22) and South Dakota State (3/17/22 ). Felder’s ability to set a new record and then surpass it a couple days later, reflects the intensity she has brought to the court thus far in the 2022-23 season.

UP NEXT

The Ohio Bobcats will stay on the road and play Dayton on Tuesday, Nov. 29th Tip-off is set for 7 pm

