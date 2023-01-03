Ohio Women’s Basketball to Start MAC Play Against Akron

FOLLOW OHIO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

ATHENS, OH – The Ohio Women’s basketball team (2-9, 0-0 MAC) will stay on the road and travel to Akron, Ohio this Wednesday January 4th to play the Akron Zips (9-2, 0-0 MAC). The contest between the two MAC teams will be at 7pm and can be streamed on ESPN+.

THE START OF MAC PLAY

Both the Ohio Bobcats and Akron Zips have officially finished out their non-conference play and will face each other in their first Mid American Conference game of the 2022-23 season.

ALL-TIME SERIES

The two Ohio based teams have met 69 times in their recorded history, making this their 70th contest. The all-time series currently stands at 47-22, with Ohio in the lead.

LAST TIME OUT

The most recent Matchup between Ohio and Akron was less than a year ago, on Feb. 26th, 2022. The final score was 77-88 with the Zips pulling out the win. For the Bobcats, it was Cece Hooks who led in scoring with her 2021-22 season high of 35 points. Close behind was Erica Johnson with 19 points, but the Zips had four key players in double digits to secure the 11 point win.

SCOUTING THE ZIPS

Most recently, Akron played Coppin State on December 29th at home, winning 85-76 in overtime. The Zips only outscored Coppin in the 2nd quarter and OT, proving their determination. The Zips were led by: Reagan Bass (30 pts), Molly Neitzel (21 pts), and Dominique Camp (15 pts). Reagan Bass also led the Zips in rebounds with 9, which contributed to her being nominated the MAC Women’s basketball player of the week. Dominique Camp also had a big impact on Akron with 7 assists and 3 steals.

AKRON’S NON-CONFERENCE SEASON

Akron started the season with a tough loss against Oakland (67-74) on the road, before going on a 5 game win streak. Akron defeated; Dayton (85-69), Youngstown State (61-44), Robert Morris (68-50), Northern Kentucky (70-69), and Point Park (101-46) in the five game run. The win streak was interrupted by Cleveland State who defeated the Zips (58-76). Following the loss, Akron won 4 straight against; Notre Dame College (80-54), Stetson (58-50), Bethune Cookman (64-60), and Coppin State (85-76).

PROJECTED AKRON STARTERS

Akron has several key players who have made a difference this season, but the projected starters based on past contests are; Dominique Camp (#1), Rachel Martindale (#14), Molly Neitzel (#21), Layne Ferrell (#30), and Reagan Bass (#34).

LEADING THE ZIPS

Currently, Reagan Bass leads the Zips basketball team in scoring with a total of 197 points, averaging 17.9 per game. Bass is followed by Layne Ferrell with 124 accumulated points, averaging 11.3 per game and Molly Neitzel with 121 points, averaging 11 a game. Bass also leads Akron in rebounds collecting 79, followed by Neitzel (67) and Ferrell (65). Other notable players on the boards are Rachel Martindale and Faith Stinson. Dominique Camp also has an impressive 39 steals this season, making her a defensive threat.

AKRON’S OVERALL TEAM STATISTICS

The Zips have accumulated 797 points in scoring, going 287-655 (43.8%) in field goal attempts, 68-256 (26.6%) in three point attempts, and 155-212 (73.1%) in free throws. The team has also grabbed 432 rebounds, averaging 39.3 per game and recorded 201 assists. The Zips also hold 102 steals and 54 blocks overall.

OHIO’S MOST RECENT STATS

The Bobcats ended their last game with a FG% of .397 (23-58), a 3PT% of .296 (8-27), and a FT% of .625 (5-8). Ohio also collected 26 rebounds, grabbed 8 steals, and totaled 13 assists.

LAST TO LEAD

In the Bobcats last contest against Columbia, Yaya Felder grabbed 21 points for another double figure game. On the other side Caitlyn Kroll led Ohio in rebounds with 8. Other outstanding performances came from Kendall Hale with 11 points and 2 steals and Abby Garnett who grabbed 3 Offensive and 3 defensive rebounds for the Bobcats.

NOW LEADING OHIO

The Bobcats have been led by Yaya Felder in scoring for the majority of the season. Felder currently holds the lead in points for the Bobcats with a total of 208. Caitlyn Kroll follows Felder in scoring with 109 points, and then Jaya McClure with 84. Caitlyn Kroll leads Ohio in rebounds, totaling 58; 53 defensive rebounds and 5 offensive. In terms of steals, Yaya holds 24 for the season and Kroll is three behind with 21.

MATCHUP NOTES

– This Matchup will initiate the start of MAC play for both teams

– Yaya Felder has reached double figure points in 9 of the 11 games this season

– Akron’s Reagan Bass was Nominated MAC Player of the week after a 30 point game on 12/29

– The last meeting between the two teams resulted in a Zips win at the Convocation Center in Athens

– Akron is coming off an overtime win and has only lost 2 games during non-conference play

– Ohio is coming off a loss to Columbia who has proven to be a Powerhouse this year in the NCAA

Up Next:

The Bobcats will continue MAC conference play and end their away streak by returning home to the Convocation Center on Saturday, Jan. 7th to play Kent State. Tipoff is set for 1pm and will be available to stream on ESPN3.

#OUohyeah