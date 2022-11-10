Ohio Women’s Basketball to Play on the Road Against Longwood

FOLLOW OHIO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

ATHENS, Ohio – The Women’s Basketball team (0-1, 0-0) will play their first road game in Farmsville, Virginia, Tomorrow (Nov. 10) against Longwood (0-1, 0-0). The Matchup is set for 7 pm and will be on ESPN+. This non-conference matchup will be a tough battle between the Bobcats and Lancers, both looking for their first non-conference season win.

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING

The NCAA Matchup between the Ohio University Bobcats and the Longwood Lancers will be the first time these two teams meet.

SCOUTING THE LANCERS

Longwood ended their 2021-22 season with a 22-12 overall record and a 15-3 Big South Conference record. The Lancers went on a 10 game winning streak, which included winning their conference championship against Campbell University, before they fell to NC State 68-96 in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The loss against NC State ended their 2021-22 season, but proved how tough the program is built. Since then, the Lancers have seen a turnover in their coaching staff with the introduction of new head coach, Erika Lang-Montgomery in April of 2022. Longwood athletics states, “Lang-Montgomery comes to Farmville with a plethora of experience, having been a head Coach at Flagler College from 2009-2019 and an Assistant Coach with several Power 5 programs including Wisconsin, Southern California, Florida State and Purdue.” Along with the addition of Coach Erika, the Lancers only returned seven players for the 2022-23 season, which welcomed one freshman and five transfers to the team. One of the returners, Senior Anne-Hamilton LeRoy has led the team offensively, averaging 10.9 points per game, sinking 63 three pointers in her Longwood career, and scoring double digits 31 times.

START OF THE LANCERS 2022-23 SEASON

Prior to meeting the Ohio Bobcats, Longwood faced The University of Delaware (Nov. 7), in their first game of the season losing 62-87 at home. Junior guard, Janay Turner led the Lancers in points with a total of 17; 5 FG’s, 2 3PT’s, and 5 FT’s. Leading the team in rebounds was redshirt junior Adriana Shipp with 6 total; 2 offensive and 4 defensive. Steph Davis totaled 3 assists, and Anya Brooke recorded 2 blocks. Overall the Lancers had 20 points in the paint, 10 second chance points, 6 fast-break points, 9 points off turnovers, and 34 bench points.

OHIO’S FIRST GAME OF THE 2022-23 SEASON

The Ohio Women’s basketball team (0-1, 0-0) started their 2022-23 season with a loss against the Long Island Sharks (1-0, 0-0) at the Convo. Many of the Bobcats took the court for their first contest in months due to injuries. Overall, Ohio was led on the Offensive end by Caitlyn Kroll , who scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds. Ohio was also led on the boards overall by Ella Pope and Yaya Felder , who snagged eight rebounds each. Both Jaya McClure and Kailah Johnson reached double figures with 11 and 12 points.

MATCHUP NOTES

• Both teams are coming off of postseason involvement, with Longwood reaching the NCAA Tournament and Ohio reaching the WNIT

• Longwood Lancers were picked to finish sixth in the Big South Conference while Ohio was picked to finish seventh in the MAC

• Both teams are coming out of a Monday non-conference loss

• Longwood and Ohio have fairly young teams

UP NEXT

The Ohio Bobcats will return home to the Convocation Center to face the Big Ten powerhouse, Ohio State on Thursday (Nov. 17). Tip-off is set for 7 pm and will be available to stream on ESPN3/+.

