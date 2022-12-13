Ohio Women’s Basketball to Play Cincinnati at Home

FOLLOW OHIO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Athens, OH – The Ohio Women’s basketball team (2-5, 0-0 MAC) will play the Cincinnati Bearcats (5-5, 0-0 AAC) at home on December 13th. The game will tip off at 7pm and can be streamed on ESPN+.

ALL-TIME SERIES

The recorded history between the two Ohio schools, shows an all time series of 9-13. Ohio has defeated the Bearcats 9 times total with UC taking the other 13. The most recent Matchup between the two teams was just last season on November of 2021. The Bobcats defeated Cincinnati 73-62 and are hoping to take another win to close-in the gap is the all-time series.

PAST MEETING RESULTS

Nov. 16, 2021……….Cincinnati, OH…….W, 73-62

SCOUTING THE BEARCATS

Cincinnati has already played ten games in the 2022-23 season going 5 and 5 against some tough competitors. They started their season on the road at the KFC Yum! Center playing ranked Louisville, falling 68-87. After this challenging matchup, the Bearcats returned home for a three game stretch. To start they took on Tennessee Tech and secured their first win of the season, 68-57, followed by a 62-53 win against Radford. The at home win streak was broken against Toledo where the Bearcats fell 71-74 in overtime. Cincinnati went back on the road to defeat Lindenwood, before competing in the Daytona Beach Invitational. Cincinnati defeated UT Arlington in the first round 72-58 and lost to Charlotte by one, 58-59. Before heading home, the Bearcats competed in Greensboro, facing North Carolina A&T, winning 78-73.

LAST TWO BEARCAT GAMES

In the two most recent matchups for Cincinnati they faced The University of Illinois Chicago and Xavier, both games were fairly close in score: 58-66, and 35-48 Proving the Bearcats ability to compete. After losing two in a row the Cincinnati Bearcats are planning to come out strong to break their recent losing streak.

LEADING CINCINNATI

Currently, Jillian Hayes leads Cincinnati in scoring with 136 points, averaging 15.1 per game. Hayes has also been strong on the boards for Cincinnati with 76 rebounds; 29 offensive and 47 defensive. The second leader in scoring for Cincinnati is Mya Jackson. Jackson has collected 131 points the past 10 games averaging 14.6.

TEAM OVERALL STATS

Overall, the Bearcats have accumulated 606 points this season, averaging 67.3 per game. They are currently shooting at 41.4% from the field and 33.1% from the 3 point line. The team has also recorded 338 rebounds, averaging out to 37.6 a game. The rebound leaders are Jillian Hayes, Mya Jackson, Braylyn Milton, and Malea Williams. Cincinnati has also averaged 7.6 steals a game with 68 overall and collected 40 blocks, averaging 4.4 per game.

STARTING BEARCATS

Based on Cincinnati’s last matchup, the team’s starting 5 are projected to be: Mya Jackson (23), Braylyn Milton (4), Jillian Hayes (20), Jada Scott (3), and Clarissa Craig (42).

OHIO’S MOST RECENT STATS

The Bobcats ended their last game with a FG% of .345 (19-55), a 3PT% of .385 (10-26), and a FT% of .750 (9-12). Ohio also accumulated 22 rebounds, 12 steals, and 14 assists.

LAST TO LEAD

In the Bobcats last contest, Yaya Felder grabbed 20 points to lead Ohio in scoring. Caitlyn Kroll also hit double digits against GW totaling 10 points, followed by Jaya McClure with 7 points. Kroll also led Ohio in rebounds once more with 5; 1 offensive, and 4 defensive.

NOW LEADING OHIO

The Bobcats have been led by many different individuals thus far in the 2022-23 season, but currently Yaya Felder holds the lead in scoring with 120 total points. Caitlyn Kroll holds 72 points, then Jaya McClure with 59. Yaya Felder and Caitlyn Kroll also leads Ohio in rebounds and steals, both holding 42 rebounds and 13 steals.

MATCHUP NOTES

– The Bearcats are coming off two back to back losses

– Ohio is searching for their first home win at the Convocation Center

– This will be the end of a road stretch for Ohio

– Yaya Felder continues to dominate the offense for Ohio with 120 points

– The two teams recently met on Nov. 16, 2021, where Ohio defeated Cincinnati 73-62

– Under UC’s Head Coach Clark-Heard they are 31-22 in regular season non-conference games and 22-28 on the road

UP NEXT

The Ohio Bobcats will stay at the Convocation Center on December 18th to play UT Chattanooga. Tip-off is set for 1 pm in Athens and can be streamed on ESPN/+.

