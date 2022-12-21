Ohio Women’s Basketball to Face SEC’s Kentucky in a Non-Conference Matchup

FOLLOW OHIO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

LEXINGTON, KY – The Ohio Women’s basketball team (2-8, 0-0 MAC) will get back on the road after playing their last two matchups at home. They will face the University of Kentucky Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 SEC) 18) at Memorial Coliseum Tomorrow (Dec. 21). This Matchup will tip off at 11 am on Wednesday and will be available to watch on SECN+.

ALL-TIME SERIES

The Ohio University Women’s basketball team has seen the Kentucky Wildcats three times in their history of the program. All three of these matchups occurred in the 1980’s with Kentucky taking the first two contests and Ohio clenching the third to make the series 1-2 going into the fourth game. Ohio looks to tie up the all-time series on Wednesday, and Kentucky looks to increase their lead.

LAST TIME MEETING

December 3, 1988………………[email protected] Athens, OH………..W, 80-77

WILDCATS FAST FACTS

– Kentucky is 889-573 (.608) in its 49th year

– Kentucky has 10 newcomers: six freshmen and four transfers for the 2022-23 season

– The Wildcats have five returners; Robyn Benton, Blair Green, Emma King and Jada Walker and Nyah Leveretter

– Kentucky is 5-3 at home, 1-0 away, and 1-1 in on neutral grounds

– More than 32% of Kentucky’s points have come from turnovers this season

– Kyra Elzy has 44 wins since being named head coach of Kentucky Women’s basketball

KENTUCKY’S 2022-23 SEASON

The Wildcats have played 11 games so far into their season with a 7-4 overall record. They kicked off the 2022-23 season with a four game win streak defeating; Radford (82-78), Morehead State (73-48), Coastal Carolina (79-53), and Bellarmine (63-45). All four of these matchups were played at home in Lexington Kentucky at Memorial Coliseum, proving their ability to capitalize on home court advantage. The winning streak came to an end when the Wildcats faced Virginia Tech (74-82) in their first round of the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. Kentucky then played Dayton in the Bahamas tournament winning 70-44. The Wildcats then returned home defeating UNC Greensboro (82-56) and Minnesota (80-74), before falling to their three most recent matchups. The Wildcats have fallen to Louisville (72-86), Murray State (44-51), and Florida Gulf Coast (63-69) in the last couple of weeks, making them eager for a win.

SCOUTING KENTUCKY

In Kentucky’s last game they were led by Robyn Benton with 18 points and Jada Walker who was not far behind with 14 points. Whereas Maddie Scherr led the Wildcats on defense with nine rebounds. These three have been key players for Kentucky and consistently perform in the paint. Kentucky’s losses this season have come from a large number of turnovers that their opponents have capitalized on to convert into scoring opportunities. In Kentucky’s most recent game, falling to Florida Gulf Coast, the Wildcats allowed 20 turnovers, which FGCU turned into 32 points.

LEADING THE WILDCATS

Currently, Robyn Benton leads the Kentucky Basketball team in scoring with 171 points and averaging 15.5 points a game. Benton has reached double figures in every game this season Proving to be a Powerhouse on offense. Not far behind is Jada Walker with 144 points, averaging 13.1 a game. Walker also leads the team in steals with a season total of 31. On the rebounding side, Ajae Petty is in the lead collecting 66 rebounds; 40 defensive rebounds and 26 offensive. Right behind Petty is Maddie Scherr with 61 total rebounds, 38 defensive 23 offensive.

KENTUCKY’S OVERALL TEAM STATS

The Wildcats have accumulated 782 points in scoring, going 302-716 in field goal attempts, 45-187 in three point attempts, and 133-195 in free throws. The team has also grabbed 406 rebounds, averaging 36.9 per game and recorded 181 assists. The Wildcats also hold 119 steals and 48 blocks overall.

OHIO’S MOST RECENT STATS

The Bobcats ended their last game with a FG% of .46 (21-46), a 3PT% of .30 (6-20), and a FT% of .70 (7-10). Ohio also collected 19 rebounds, grabbed 10 steals, and had 8 assists.

LAST TO LEAD

In the Bobcats last contest, Yaya Felder grabbed 29 points to make it her all time high in scoring. Abby Garnett led Ohio in rebounds with 5; 1 offensive and 4 defensive. Not far behind was Yaya with 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.

NOW LEADING OHIO

The Bobcats have been led by Yaya Felder in scoring this season as she continues to drive to the basket in the 2022-23 season. Yaya Felder holds the lead in scoring with 161 total points. Caitlyn Kroll holds 83 points, then Jaya McClure with 67. Yaya Felder and Caitlyn Kroll also lead Ohio in rebounds, both with 47 apiece. In terms of steals, Yaya holds 21 for the season and Kroll is close behind with 18.

MATCHUP NOTES

– This will be Ohio’s first game on the road in 2.5 weeks after a home stretch

– Both Kentucky and Ohio are coming off three game losing streaks

– Kentucky is coming off a historic season, winning the 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament title

– The two teams are both fairly young with several new players on their rosters

– This will be Kentucky’s first MAC Matchup and Ohio’s first SEC Matchup of the 2022-23 season

– Yaya Felder continues to dominate the offense for Ohio coming off another double figure game and reaching another career high with 29 points

Up Next:

Ohio will travel to New York City on Wednesday, December 28th, to face Columbia. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 4 pm and can be streamed on ESPN3/+.

