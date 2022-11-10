Ohio Women’s Basketball Signs 5 to the Team

FOLLOW OHIO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

ATHENS, Ohio—The Ohio Women’s Basketball program has added five new student-athletes during the signing period, tenth-year head Coach Bob Boldon announced today (Nov. 9). The Ohio University signees that are set to join the Bobcats for the 2023-24 season are; Monica Williams, Aisah Baxter, Bailey Tabeling, Aylasia Fantroy, and Emma Barnett.

Coach Boldo comments on the signees, “today is a very exciting day for Ohio, we are fortunate to officially add 5 wonderful student Athletes to our team. The staff worked very hard to identify players who fit with the core of those we will have returning . Our current players were Instrumental in the recruiting process as well, as they spent numerous hours talking and getting to know this class. This class is incredibly Talented on the basketball floor and several have had success in other sports as well. They are all excellent students, I’m very excited about today and look forward to coaching them and watching them grow with the program.”

Monica Williams

Williams comes from Indianapolis, Indiana where she has spent her last 4 years at Lawrence North High School. Williams has been named Captain the last 3 seasons and helped lead the team to conference, county, sectional, regional, semi-state, and state Championships in 2019 and 2020. In the most recent season (2021-2022), Williams averaged 9.0 PPG , 3.3 RB, 3.5 AST, and 2.4 STL. In the 2021-2022 season Monica was the team leader in assists, named one of prospects Nation elite 150, and was an All USA Central Indiana Super Team Honorable Mention. William’s is interested in studying interior architecture during her time at Ohio.

Monica is the daughter of The late Stephen Williams (father), Toni Watson (mother) and Michael Watson Sr. (stepfather). She also has three older siblings; Miles, Evan, and Stephen.

Aisha Baxter

Aisah Baxter comes to Ohio from Indianapolis, Indiana, playing for Warren Central High School as Captain of the varsity team. In Baxter’s freshman year she played 23 games, 151 points, 109 rebounds, and 10 assists. Her sophomore year she recorded 20 games played, 281 points, 204 rebounds, and 29 assists. In Baxter’s most recent season as a junior, her statistics improved once more with 20 games played, 301 points, 231 rebounds, and 30 assists. Aisah has been recognized as an Indiana Junior All-star in 2022, and has been named All-county, All-state and All-conference team in 2020, 2021, and 2022. During her time as a Bobcat Aisah will pursue a Nursing degree in hopes to be a traveling Pediatric nurse.

Ashley and Anthony Baxter are the parents of Aisah and she has 4 siblings; Christiana, Aniah, Alaya, and Ava.

Bailey Tabeling

Bailey joins the Bobcats from Seymour Indiana where she attends Trinity Lutheran High School. In high school she played 3 varsity sports for all 4 years; basketball, volleyball, and softball. In her first year Bailey played in 28 games, had 598 points, 89 assists, 112 rebounds and 64 steals, where she was later awarded freshman of the year. Her sophomore year she played in 25 games with 491 points, 122 assists, 121 rebounds, and 93 steals. In Bailey’s most recent year as a junior she played 25 games, with 494 points, 118 assists, 194 rebounds, and 76 steals. She was named first team All-state, is a 3 time Trinity Lutheran MVP, 2021 Player of the Year, and broke the record for highest scoring freshman in the state of Indiana. Tabeling will be pursuing a degree in Athletic training during her time at Ohio University.

Bailey is the daughter of Bob and Barb Tabeling and has 4 older siblings; Brandon, Bradley, Bobby, and Brittany.

Aylasia Fantroy

Aylasia comes to Athens, from Palestine, Texas, where she attended Palestine High School and played both basketball and volleyball. Her freshman and sophomore year PPG is recorded at 16.7 and her junior year is at 17.5. Fantroy’s career high is 30 points in a game and was named team captain through the years of 2019-2021. Individually, she was awarded New Comer of the Year, District MVP, and was named 1st team All-district (3x). Her junior year team was awarded Area Champions and her sophomore year they were district champions. During her time at Ohio University Fantroy will be expected to major in Kinesiology.

Aylasia is the daughter of Demenka Brown-Turner, and Elliott Turner Jr. and has 5 total siblings. Aylasia also has a cousin who plays professional football in the NFL.

Emma Barnett

Emma Barnett will join the Bobcat team next season from Mount Washington Kentucky. Currently, Emma attends Mercy Academy where she has recorded perfect attendance, been on the Honor roll and is a member of the national honors society. She has also played on the basketball and volleyball team for 4 years where she has won several awards. Barnett is a 1 time district champ and a 1 time regional champ in basketball, she has also been named to All-district, and All-region teams throughout her 4 years. Barnett currently averages 11 points a game and 9 rebounds. She will be Pursuing a degree in marketing as a Bobcat in hopes of having a career in digital marketing.

Emma is the daughter of Rosemary and Brian Barnett and has a young brother, Adam.

