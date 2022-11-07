Ohio Women’s Basketball Set To Play Season Opener Against LIU Monday Night

FOLLOW OHIO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

ATHENS, Ohio — The 2022-23 Ohio Women’s basketball team (0-0) will open their regular season on Monday, Nov. 7 where they will face Long Island University (0-0) at the Convocation Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm ET and the Matchup can be viewed on ESPN3.

2021-2022 SEASON

The Bobcats ended last year’s historic season 15-15 overall and 9-10 in the conference, securing a spot in the MAC post-season tournament. Ohio fell to Toldeo 67-80 in the quarterfinals and later competed against South Dakota State in the first round of the WNIT. They closed out their season on the road, falling 57-87 with Sophmore Yaya Felder leading the team at 20 points.

OHIO ROSTER

With the beginning of the 2022-23 season, Ohio has added four new players to the roster; two of them being freshman, Jaya McClure and Cassidy Lafler . Whereas, Kailah Johnson and Drive Austin are transfer students. Those returning for the Ohio Bobcats Are Yaya Felder , Madi Mace , Ella Pope , Caitlyn Kroll , Peyton Guice , Kate Dennis , Kendall Hale , Jasmine Hale and Alexandra Antonova .

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING

The NCAA Matchup between the Ohio University Bobcats and the LIU Sharks will be the first time these two teams play each other.

SCOUTING THE SHARKS

The Sharks ended their 2021-2022 season with a 9-18 overall record and a 9-9 conference record. The Sharks went on a 7-3 run before losing to Wagner College 55-66 in the NEC quarterfinals to end their season. The Shark’s 2021-22 leading scorer, Brandy Thomas graduated from the program, leaving a relatively young team that includes seven freshman. The Sharks are looking to start the new season strong on the road in Athens.

PRESEASON

Ohio went on the road before the start of the season to face Youngstown State on October 29th in an exhibition matchup. The Bobcats came out with a 68-65 win, recording 21 points from turnovers and 28 points from the paint. The breakdown of the scoring was 13-24 in the 1st quarter, 16-6 in the 2nd, 21-13 in the 3rd and 18-22 in the 4th quarter. Ohio’s biggest lead in the exhibition game was recorded as 11, and had a high of 20 for their best scoring run. Yaya Felder led the Bobcat’s offense with 20 points Jasmine Hale behind at 13 points. On defense, Ella Pope led the team with 6 rebounds, followed by Peyton Guice at 5 defensive rebounds.

STAFF

The Bobcats will be led by the head coach Bob Boldon for his tenth season and Assisted by Tavares Jackson Steph Hass, and Chelsea Welch .

UP NEXT

Ohio will travel to Farmville Virginia this Thursday (Nov. 10) to take on Longwood in their first away game of the season. Tip-off is set for 7 pm and will be available to stream on ESPN+

