Ohio Women’s Basketball Looks to Defeat Central Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Mich.– The Ohio Women’s basketball team (3-14, 1-5 MAC) will get back on the road to face the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-14, 1-5 MAC) on Wednesday night. The conference game will tip off at 7 pm inside McGuirk Arena and will be available to stream on ESPN3/+.

ALL-TIME SERIES

With both Ohio and Central Michigan being in the Mid American Conference, the two teams have faced off against each other multiple times throughout the years. Currently the all-time series between the teams stands at 33-40, with the Bobcats trailing by 7. Ohio looks to add another win to the series on Wednesday (1/25) to close in on the Chippewas.

LAST TIME OUT

In the most recent Matchup between Ohio University and Central Michigan, the Bobcats pulled out a 75-65 win on the road. This contest took place on January 15th with graduates Cece Hooks leading Ohio in scoring. Hooks secured 30 points for the Bobcats which made history, setting a new scoring record in Ohio basketball’s program, surpassing Caroline Mast’s previous record of 2,449 points. With the last time out being over a year ago, the Bobcats are eager to play the Chippewas.

MAC PLAY

Both teams are well into MAC play for the 2022-23 season with 6 games under their belts. Ohio has fallen to: Akron, Kent State, Buffalo, Northern Illinois, and Western Michigan, but most recently defeated their Rival Miami in overtime to give the Bobcats a 1-5 record in the MAC. The Chippewas also have a 1-5 record falling to: Buffalo, Bowling Green, Western Michigan, Akron, and Ball State. Central Michigan managed to defeat Northern Illinois 79-62, who the Bobcats fell to 66-78.

SCOUTING CENTRAL MICHIGAN

The Chippewas most recently fell to Ball State 62-71 on January 21st. The away game proved to be a battle for Central Michigan as they lost momentum going into the second half of play. The Chippewas trailed, 34-28, at Halftime and never pulled ahead in the last 20 minutes. The team was led by Sydney Harris who accumulated 26 points and grabbed 7 rebounds; 3 Offensive and 4 defensive. Behind Harris was Bridget Utberg in scoring with 15 points and 3 steals. Another key player for Central Michigan during their last contest was Tiana Timpe who scored 9 points and recorded 4 assists.

CHIPPEWA NON-CONFERENCE SEASON

In the weeks leading up to MAC play, Central Michigan had tough non-conference games where they fell to Valparaiso (64-71), Indiana State (71-84), West Virgina (33-64), Michigan State (54-84 ), Tulane (66-78), Georgia Tech (45-71), Cleveland State (55-86), Oakland (60-71), and Eastern Illinois (67-78). The Chippewas were able to pull out wins against North Dakota State (66-65), and Chicago State (80-62).

LEADING CENTRAL MICHIGAN

The Chippewas have been led by freshman guard Sydney Harris this season. Harris has totaled 281 points, averaging 16.5 a game. She is followed by another freshman, Bridget Utberg who has scored 192 points this season which averages her to 11.3 a game. On defense Rochelle Norris leads the team with 104 rebounds; 40 offensive and 64 defensive.

OHIO’S MOST RECENT STATS

The Bobcats ended their last game against Miami going 25 for 62 (40.3%) on field goal attempts, 9-21 (42.9%) from the three point line and seeing the free throw line 35 times, sinking 25 (71.4.0%) . The Bobcats also recorded 57 rebounds, grabbed 9 steals, and had 13 assists.

LAST TO LEAD

In the Bobcats last contest on Saturday the 21st, they played Miami in an all out battle with 4 players reaching double figures. Yaya Felder led Ohio once more with 28 points, followed by Caitlyn Kroll with 20, Ella Pope with 11, and Jasmine Hale with 10. Kroll also led defensively with 10 rebounds to grab her first double double of the 2022-23 season. Ella Pope proved to be a leader on defense as well with 3 blocks and 5 rebounds.

NOW LEADING OHIO

Throughout the season, Ohio has been led by sophomore guard, Yaya Felder in scoring. Felder currently holds 326 total points for the Bobcats, averaging 19.2 a game. Caitlyn Kroll follows with 167 points, and behind her is Abby Garnett creeping up with 124 points. Caitlyn Kroll leads Ohio in rebounds, totaling 96; 86 defensive rebounds and 10 offensive. In terms of steals, Yaya holds 42 for the season and Kroll is behind with 34.

MATCHUP NOTES

– Both CMU and Ohio have a 3-14 overall record and have gone 1 for 5 in the conference

– The Bobcats are coming off a huge overtime win

– Ohio is currently being led in scoring by Yaya Felder who has reached double figures 15 times this season

– The Chippewas two top scorers are both freshman, Proving to be a Younger team

– Yaya Felder seeks another double figure game to maintain her lead in scoring

Up Next:

The Ohio Women’s basketball team will head home after playing Central Michigan for a Saturday (1/28) Matinee against Ball State. The MAC contest will start at 1 pm and can be streamed live on ESPN3.

