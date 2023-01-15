Ohio Women’s Basketball is Defeated by NIU in Saturday Matinee

Next Game: Western Michigan 1/18/2023 | 7 p.m ESPN3/+ Jan. 18 (Wed) / 7 pm Western Michigan History

DeKalb, Ill.– The Ohio Women’s basketball team (2-13, 0-4 MAC) traveled to Illinois after a two game home stretch to play the NIU Huskies (10-5, 2-2 MAC). The away contest proved to be a difficult matchup for the Bobcats, falling 66-78. The Ohio Bobcats were led in scoring once more by sophomore guard, Yaya Felder . Felder totaled 23 points this afternoon, followed by Caitlyn Kroll and Jasmine Hale with 13 points apiece.

From the jump, Northern Illinois grabbed the ball and tested the Ohio defense with back to back layups in the paint. In response to the 4-0 run, Yaya Felder had a jump shot from the three point line to get the Bobcats in the game at 3-4. Firing up Ohio further, Jaya McClure had a Steal on defense that led into a Huskies turnover and a 3 pointer for the Bobcats, Assisted by Felder. Jasmine Hale also had a 3 pointer in the first ten minutes of play followed by a defensive rebound from Abby Garnett to get the score to 15-19 going into the second quarter.

The Bobcats entered the next 10 minutes of play with a defensive rhythm, Gathering 5 rebounds in the first 3 minutes of the quarter. The defensive rebounds came from; Abby Garnett , Caitlyn Kroll and Jaya McClure . On the Offensive side, Caitlyn Kroll led the Bobcats in points during the second quarter, sinking two three pointers back to back in the second minute of play. Kroll was able to close the Bobcats 15-22 deficit to a one point game at 21-22. Other scoring came from Ella Pope and Jasmine Hale . Going into the locker room, the score stood at 29-38.

Abby Garnett initiated the scoring between the two teams at the start of the third quarter with an immediate layup in the paint to further close the gap between the two MAC schools. Jasmine Hale also had a layup in the paint, both assisted by Yaya Felder . Jaya McClure came back into the game for the Bobcats with another Steal that led to a shot from Garnett, an Offensive rebound from Kroll, and a three point jump shot from Felder. Kroll secured another three pointer for the Bobcats to get them within 5 points to end the third at 55-60.

Headed into the fourth and final quarter of the game, Drive Austin was subbed in for Ohio and grabbed a Steal in the first play, followed by a defensive rebound that led to Jasmine Hale driving the paint for a made layup. Quickly Ohio got the score to 57-60 and then 59-60 with a Steal from Kate Dennis that led to a fast break from Yaya Felder . Dennis grabbed one more steal for the Bobcats to increase their scoring opportunities before the Huskies went on a run to defeat Ohio in the final three minutes of the game.

The Ohio Bobcats will return home to Athens to play Western Michigan this Wednesday (Jan. 18). Tipoff is set for 7pm and the first 100 fans will receive a Bobcat winter hat. The MAC contest will be available to stream on ESPN3/+.

