Ohio Women’s Basketball Falls to Chattanooga

Next Game: at Kentucky 12/21/2022 | 11 a.m SECN+

ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio Women’s basketball team (2-7, 0-0 MAC) played in the Convocation Center Sunday afternoon (Dec. 18), falling to the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon). In the intense home battle, Ohio was led on offense by Yaya Felder, who had 29 points and defensively by Abby Garnett with 5 defensive rebounds.

To start the first quarter, Yaya Felder hit a three pointer in the first 30 seconds to give Ohio the initial lead. On defense, Caitlyn Kroll upheld the lead with several steals to force turnovers on the Lady Mocs, leading to scoring opportunities for the Bobcats. Kroll also led in rebounds collecting 3, followed by Yaya Felder and Abby Garnett with 2 apiece. Yaya continued on offense, securing 11 points for Ohio to end the quarter 16-20.

Down by 4 to start the second quarter, Ohio came into the next ten minutes with strong defense, only allowing 12 points from Chattanooga. Yaya continued to lead Ohio on offense with 7 points, collecting a total of 18 in the first half. Other baskets for Ohio came from; Ella Pope , Abby Garnett and Kate Dennis . The first half closed out with a layup from Yaya off a turnover to make the score 27-32 going into the locker room.

Ohio came out strong in the second half with an immediate Steal from Yaya to grab the first bucket of the half, attempting to close the gap in score. Abby Garnett contributed to the score with a three pointer from downtown to get the Bobcats back into a one possession game. With Ohio closing in on the Mocs, they increased pressure with defensive rebounds from Jaya McClure , Kate Dennis , Ella Pope and Yaya Felder totaling to 7 in the third quarter, and 16 overall

Going into the fourth quarter the score stood at 38-47. With the Bobcats down by 9 in the final 10 minutes, they increased their drives to the basket with layups from Yaya Felder and Caitlyn kroll. Ella Pope also increased the intensity on offense for Ohio with a three point jumper off a fast break and collecting 2 rebounds in the 4th quarter. Caitlyn Kroll ended the contest with a Steal for Ohio giving them one more basket on the boards making the final score 55-67.

To end the non-contest matchup, the Bobcats had a FG% of .46 (21-46), a 3PT% of .30 (6-20), and a FT% of .70 (7-10). Ohio also collected 19 rebounds, grabbed 10 steals, and had 8 assists.

The Ohio Bobcats will travel to Lexington, Kentucky for an SEC Matchup on Wednesday, December 21st. The Bobcats will face the University of Kentucky Wildcats who currently hold a 7-3 record. The game is scheduled for 11 am and can be streamed on SECN+.

