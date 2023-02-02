Ohio Women’s Basketball Defeats Eastern Michigan on the Road

Next Game: at Toledo 2/4/2023 | 2 p.m ESPN3 February 04 (Sat) / 2 pm at Toledo History

FOLLOW OHIO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Ypsilanti, Mich.– The Ohio Women’s basketball team (3-16, 1-7 MAC) faced off against Eastern Michigan Wednesday night (17-4, 7-1 MAC) at George Gervin GameAbove Arena. It was a battle between the two Mid-American Conference schools, but Ohio proved strong and defeated the Eagles 65-55. Yaya Felder grabbed double figures in scoring once more, leading the team with 24 points followed by Abby Garnett with 10. Overall, the Bobcats went 22-of-58 from the field, 7-of-22 from the three, 14-of-18 from the line, and secured 37 rebounds, 10 steals, and 11 assists.

Ohio’s Yaya Felder initiated scoring in the first minute of the quarter with a jumper in the paint to give the Bobcats a 2-0 lead before the Eagles responded with three consecutive layups making it a 2-6 contest. With 3:20 left in the first quarter the score was tied at 7, Proving to be a defensive ten minutes for both teams. Defensively, Ohio totaled 5 defensive rebounds, 3 steals, and forced 8 Eastern Michigan turnovers. Capitalizing on the turnovers, Ohio collected points from Jaya McClure , Cassidy Lafler and Jasmine Hale .The Bobcats were down 10-12 heading into the second quarter.

The Bobcats entered the second quarter ready to take control, and Abby Garnett was the first to do so, grabbing the first couple points of the quarter to match the Eagles at 12 apiece and then take a 14-12 lead. Felder then increased that lead with a driving layup before Eastern Michigan could get on the board in the second quarter. Jasmine Hale also showed up in the second quarter drawing fouls, grabbing defensive rebounds, and driving the paint. Going into the locker room at half the score stood at 27-29 with both teams going 6-of-15 from the field, shooting 100% from the free throw line, and securing 17 points in the second quarter.

Coming out for the third quarter, the Bobcats were determined to increase their offensive pressure and come out strong for the next 20 minutes. Kate Dennis and Jasmine Hale regained Ohio’s lead in the third, continued by three pointers from Abby Garnett , Caitlyn Kroll and Jaya McClure . The Offensive run for the Bobcats gave them a 7 point lead with 3 minutes left in the quarter, which quickly increased to 10 with 1:48 on the clock. The Eagles continued to fight, being led in scoring by Ce’Nara Skanes and Kyndal Lewis, but it was Ohio’s defense that kept Eastern Michigan to 15 points, compared to the Bobcat’s 24 in the third quarter.

Maintaining their intensity, Ohio came out ready to close the MAC contest in the fourth and final quarter. Going into the last 10 minutes of play, the score was 51-44 and Kate Dennis immediately increased the lead to 54-44 with a three point jumper assisted by Caitlyn Kroll . Kendall Hale also played a large role in closing out the Eagles with a made layup and one, followed by a defensive rebound to give Ohio possession with 5 minutes on the clock and a 13 point lead. From there the Bobcats controlled the last few minutes of play and proved their resilience, winning 65-55.

Up Next:

After battling it out with Eastern Michigan, the Ohio Women’s Basketball Team will stay on the road and travel to Toledo for a Saturday (2/4) Matinee against the Rockets. The MAC contest is set to tip off at 2 pm in Toledo, and can be streamed on ESPN3.

#OUohyeah