Ohio vs. Miami (OH) odds, line, spread: 2022 college football picks, MACtion predictions by proven model

Yager Stadium will be the focus point of college football on Tuesday evening. The Miami (OH) RedHawks host the Ohio Bobcats in an intriguing MACtion matchup. Miami is 4-5 overall and 2-3 in MAC play to begin the season. Ohio is 6-3 overall after four consecutive victories, and the Bobcats won the 2021 Matchup between the two programs by a 35-33 margin.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bobcats as a 2-point road favorite for this 7:30 pm ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 50.5 in the latest Ohio vs. Miami odds. Before locking in any Miami vs. Ohio Picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio vs. Miami and locked in its MACtion Picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are the odds and college football betting lines for Miami vs. Ohio:

Ohio vs. Miami spread: Ohio -2

Ohio vs. Miami over/under: 50.5 points

Ohio vs. Miami money line: Ohio -135, Miami +115

OH: The Bobcats are 6-3 against the spread this season

MIA: The RedHawks are 4-5 against the spread this season

Ohio vs. Miami picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Ohio Bobcats

Why Ohio can cover

Ohio’s defense has been pedestrian at best this season, but the Bobcats have a friendly matchup against the Miami offense. The RedHawks currently average the fewest total yards in the MAC, putting up fewer than 300 per game, and Miami is last in the MAC with 149.3 passing yards per game. The RedHawks struggle with efficiency, averaging only 6.3 yards per pass attempt with a 55.8% completion rate, and that leads to the worst third down efficiency (29.6%) in the MAC this season.

Miami is averaging only 19.4 points per game, second-fewest in the conference, and Ohio can be confident in its defense. On the other side, Ohio is highly prolific, leading the MAC in total yards, passing yards, completion rate, yards per pass attempt and interception avoidance this season. The Bobcats are also averaging 33.4 points per game on offense, and Ohio can set a scoring pace that will be difficult for the RedHawks to match.

Why Miami (OH) can cover

The RedHawks are excellent on defense in 2022. Miami leads the MAC in scoring defense, yielding only 21.4 points per game. The RedHawks also have the best rushing defense in the conference, giving up only 107.8 yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry. Miami yields only 348.0 total yards per game, No. 2 in the MAC, and the RedHawks also have strengths in passing defense.

Opponents are completing only 60.2% of pass attempts against Miami, with the RedHawks allowing 6.6 yards per attempt with 11 touchdown passes allowed and seven interceptions. Ohio is playing quite well on offense this season, but the Bobcats don’t have a dominant running game. Miami should benefit from an Ohio offense that is in the bottom three of the MAC with 122.4 rushing yards per game, including only 3.9 yards per carry for the season.

How to make Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 53 combined points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the model’s Picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio vs. Miami? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.