Ohio vs. Kent State odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 13 predictions from proven computer models

The Ohio Bobcats and the Kent State Golden Flashes are set to square off in a Mid-American Matchup at 6:30 pm ET on Friday at the Convocation Center. You can catch all the action live on CBS Sports Network. Ohio is 9-7 overall and 7-0 at home, while Kent State is 12-3 overall and 4-3 on the road. These were the two top teams in the MAC last season and after splitting the regular-season series, it was the Golden Flashes who won the MAC Championship game and made the NCAA Tournament.

However, the two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings. The Golden Flashes are favored by 5 points in the latest Ohio vs. Kent State odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 141.5. Before Entering any Kent State vs. Ohio picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 34-18 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio vs. Kent State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Ohio vs. Kent State:

Ohio vs. Kent State spread: Ohio +5

Ohio vs. Kent State over/under: 141.5 points

Ohio vs. Kent State money line: Ohio +170, Kent State -200

Ohio vs. Kent State picks: See Picks here

Ohio vs. Kent State TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Latest Odds: Ohio Bobcats +5

What you need to know about Ohio

Even if it wasn’t a dominant performance, the Bobcats beat the Ball State Cardinals 76-71 on Tuesday. Jaylin Hunter led all scorers with 23 points and also contributed four assists, four steals and three rebounds. Dwight Wilson III also supplied a double-double with 22 points and 10 boards.

It was Wilson’s fourth double-double in five games and he’s now averaging a double-double for the season with 13.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest. The Wildcats went 10 for 21 from the 3-point line and are shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc for the season.

What you need to know about Kent State

Meanwhile, the Toledo Rockets typically have all the answers at home, but Kent State proved too difficult a challenge on Tuesday. Kent State strolled past Toledo comfortably, taking the contest 75-63. The Golden Flashes won despite shooting just 38.6% from the floor in large part because they dominated the glass (42-28) and won the turnover battle 11-6.

Miryne Thomas led the way with 22 points and 13 rebounds while Sincere Carry chipped in another 21 points. Malique Jacobs also managed a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Rob Senderoff’s Squad is one of the most stifling in the country, as Kent State only allows opponents to shoot 38.6% from the floor (19th-best nationally).

How to make Kent State vs. Ohio Picks

The model has simulated Ohio vs. Kent State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio vs. Kent State? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,400 on its college basketball Picks the last six years, and find out.