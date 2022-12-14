Ohio vs. Florida: Live stream college basketball online, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Ohio will head on the road in the first game of the week for these teams into Amalie Arena to take on Florida. The Bobcats are 5-4 this season and tied for No. 1 in the MAC. They were on a three-game winning streak, coming off of wins over Eastern Illinois, Alabama State and Cincinnati-Clermont before dropping a game on the road at Marshall to snap it. They bounced back against Youngstown State 81-79. Dwight Wilson III leads this team on the court this year. He averages a team-high 12.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. His counterpart, junior Jaylin Hunter averages 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and a team-high 4.4 assists.

How to Watch Ohio vs Florida in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 14, 2022

Game Time: 7 pm ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Ohio vs Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The Gators have a similar record at 6-4 on the season and are also well tied for their conference lead in the SEC. They are 3-2 in their last five games and bring a loss into this game after losing to Connecticut 75-54.

Colin Castleton will match up with Wilson for Florida. Castleton averages 16.1 points and 7.5 rebounds with 2.8 blocks per game as a senior forward.

Regional restrictions may apply.