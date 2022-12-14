Ohio vs. Florida: Live stream college basketball online, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Ohio will head on the road in the first game of the week for these teams into Amalie Arena to take on Florida. The Bobcats are 5-4 this season and tied for No. 1 in the MAC. They were on a three-game winning streak, coming off of wins over Eastern Illinois, Alabama State and Cincinnati-Clermont before dropping a game on the road at Marshall to snap it. They bounced back against Youngstown State 81-79. Dwight Wilson III leads this team on the court this year. He averages a team-high 12.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. His counterpart, junior Jaylin Hunter averages 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and a team-high 4.4 assists.

