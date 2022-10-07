Ohio Volleyball Sweeps Central Michigan

Next Match: at Eastern Michigan 10/7/2022 | 6:00 P.M ESPN3 October 07 (Fri) / 6:00 PM at Eastern Michigan History

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Ohio volleyball team (9-7, 3-2 MAC) swept Central Michigan (10-6, 3-2) (25-22, 25-19, 26-24) on Thursday (Oct. 6) inside McGuirk Arena .

Ohio hit .321 to Central’s .202 with 47 kills to the Chippewas’ 42. The Bobcats also led the match in assists with 42 and digs with 44.

The Bobcats got up early in set one, leading the Chippewas by six for the first half. However, Central Michigan rallied back and cut the lead to one late in the set. Two straight kills by Ohio secured the set, finishing with a score of 25-22.

In set two, the Chippewas got an early jump on the Bobcats, but a 4-0 run put Ohio back in front, 11-10. The teams traded points until the Bobcats recorded five straight points to lead the set by three. Ohio closed out the set with another 4-0 run, taking set two 25-19.

Central Michigan got ahead once more in set three, but quick work by Ohio’s offense put the Bobcats back in the set. The Chippawas led Ohio 24-23 but a 3-0 run allowed the Bobcats to put the match away and win set three, 26-24.

Senior outside hitter Olivia Margolies (Galena, Ohio) led the match in Kills with 14. Sophomore outside hitter Caroline Clippard (Cincinnati, Ohio) followed with 13 kills of her own, while a senior middle blocker Caitlin O’Farrell (Suwanee, Ga.) collected 10. Senior setter Parker Kwiatkowski (Grand Rapid, Mich.) was also a match leader, tallying 38 assists.

Defensively, junior libero Sam Steele (Omaha, Neb.) pocketed nine digs, while Margolies and Kwiatkowski registered eight apiece. Meanwhile, middle blockers Elizabeth Hoerlein (Mason, Ohio) and O’Farrell had a combined six blocks on the night.

Up next, the Bobcats will travel to Ypsilanti, Mich. to take on Eastern Michigan Tomorrow (Oct. 7) at 6:00 pm ET.

