Ohio Volleyball Places Nine on 2022 Academic All-MAC Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference announced Thursday the 2022 Volleyball Academic All-MAC Team. A total of 89 student-athletes were named to this year’s squad. Akron led the way with 10 student-athletes on this year’s team, while Ohio, along with Bowling Green and Ball State, had nine honorees.

The Academic All-MAC Honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that particular sport.

1. Parker Kwiatkowski Sr., A&S Nondegree, 3.938 GPA



2. Sam Steele Jr., Biological Sciences, 3.935 GPA



3. Olivia Margolies Sr., Communication Studies, 3.794 GPA



4. Caitlin O’Farrell Sr., Nursing, 3.747 GPA



5. Ciara Livingway Sr., Communication Studies, 3.662 GPA



6. Caroline Clippard So., Integrated Language Arts, 3.610 GPA



7. Macie Watrous, Jr., Sports Management, 3.591 GPA



8. Elizabeth Hoerlein Jr., Business Undecided, 3.491 GPA



9. Tria McLean Jr., Psychology, 3.464 GPA

The Bobcats finished their season 20-12 and 13-5 in MAC play, securing the #3 seed in the MAC tournament and advancing to round two in the NIVC after sweeping Valparaiso, the 2021 Championship runner-ups.

