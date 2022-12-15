Ohio Volleyball Places Nine on 2022 Academic All-MAC Team
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference announced Thursday the 2022 Volleyball Academic All-MAC Team. A total of 89 student-athletes were named to this year’s squad. Akron led the way with 10 student-athletes on this year’s team, while Ohio, along with Bowling Green and Ball State, had nine honorees.
The Academic All-MAC Honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that particular sport.
1. Parker KwiatkowskiSr., A&S Nondegree, 3.938 GPA
2. Sam SteeleJr., Biological Sciences, 3.935 GPA
3. Olivia MargoliesSr., Communication Studies, 3.794 GPA
4. Caitlin O’FarrellSr., Nursing, 3.747 GPA
5. Ciara LivingwaySr., Communication Studies, 3.662 GPA
6. Caroline ClippardSo., Integrated Language Arts, 3.610 GPA
7. Macie Watrous, Jr., Sports Management, 3.591 GPA
8. Elizabeth HoerleinJr., Business Undecided, 3.491 GPA
9. Tria McLeanJr., Psychology, 3.464 GPA
The Bobcats finished their season 20-12 and 13-5 in MAC play, securing the #3 seed in the MAC tournament and advancing to round two in the NIVC after sweeping Valparaiso, the 2021 Championship runner-ups.
