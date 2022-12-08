Ohio Volleyball Has 3 Named to 2022 Academic All-District®

ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio volleyball had 3 players named to the 2022 Academic All-District® Women’s Volleyball NCAA Division I list. The 2022 Academic All-District® Women’s Volleyball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The organization announced that among those student-athletes are Ohio’s Olivia Margolies , Caitlin O’Farrell and Sam Steele .

Senior outside hitter Olivia Margolies is earning her Bachelor of Science in communication studies with a 3.80 GPA. Margolies started all 32 matches, recording 317 kills for an average of 2.69 kills per set. Margolies also totaled 339 digs, averaging 2.87 digs per set.

Senior middle Blocker Caitlin O’Farrell is studying nursing, receiving a 3.75 GPA. O’Farrell also started all 32 matches for the Bobcats, tallying 365 kills on the season. Additionally, O’Farrell was a huge help to Ohio’s defense, collecting 69 total blocks (10 solo, 59 assists).

Junior Sam Steele in majoring in Biological sciences, earning a 3.94 GPA. Steele was the starting libero for the Bobcats throughout the season. Steele registered a total of 522 digs, averaging 4.42 digs per set. Steele also recorded 117 assists this season.

