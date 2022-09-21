Ohio Volleyball Drops Five Set Heartbreaker to Missouri

Next Match: vs. Notre Dame 9/17/2022 | 3:00 P.M Sept. 17 (Sat) / 3:00 PM vs. Notre Dame History

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Ohio volleyball team (6-4, 0-0 MAC) was defeated 3-2 (14-25, 27-25, 25-21, 10-15) in a hard-fought five set match against Missouri (5- 3, 0-0 SEC) on Friday (Sept. 16) in Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Bobcats were outhit .282 to .220, but edged out the Tigers in digs, 74-73, and assists, 68-65.

In set one, Ohio struggled to halt Missouri’s offense. Hindered by errors, the Bobcats dropped set one 25-14.

Resilient, Ohio came back fighting in the second set. An early 5-0 run put the Tigers up 9-6, but the Bobcats stayed in the game, going 7-1 to regain the lead. The set was still far from over for Ohio, with Missouri only a point behind. 12 ties and four lead changes later, the Bobcats took set two 27-25.

Similar to set two, the third set was another close battle with 11 ties and four lead changes. Despite both teams trading points in the majority of the match, Ohio was able to seal the deal with a late 3-0 run, taking set three, 25-21.

The fourth set was just as competitive as two and three. The Tigers fought to extend the match, forcing the score to 29-27 before Missouri took its second set.

Two 4-0 runs by the Tigers hurt the Bobcats in set five. Despite a late 3-0 Ohio run to get back in the set, Missouri was ultimately able to put the match away.

The Bobcats were led offensively by senior middle Blocker Caitlin O’Farrell (Suwanee, Ga.) who achieved a .415 hitting percentage off a career high 22 kills and 41 attacks. Joining O’Farrell with double-digit kills where sophomore Caroline Clippard (Cincinnati, Ohio) and Olivia Margolies (Galena, Ohio). Clippard recorded 15 kills while Margolies tallied 14. Additionally, Margolies collected another double-double with ten digs.

Junior setter Tria McLean (Battle Creek, Neb.) also achieved a double-double with 38 assists and 12 digs. Senior setter Parker Kwiatkowski (Grand Rapids, Mich.) posted 17 assists, nearly reaching a double-double of her own with eight digs.

Defensively, junior libero Sam Steele (Ohama, Neb.) pocketed a team high 16 digs while a junior defensive specialist Maci Watrous (Coppell, Texas) Secured 13.

Ohio will close out its nonconference matches tomorrow (Sept. 16) when it takes on Notre Dame at 3 pm ET.

