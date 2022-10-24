Ohio Volleyball Defeats Akron – Ohio University

Next Match: Western Michigan 10/28/2022 | 7:00 PM October 28 (Fri) / 7:00 PM Western Michigan History

AKRON, Ohio — The Ohio volleyball team (14-8, 8-3 MAC) went 2-0 against Akron (5-17, 2-9 MAC), defeating the Zips 3-1 (25-13, 21-25, 29- 27, 25-19) on Saturday (Oct. 22) inside the James A. Rhodes Arena.

Ohio hit .288 to Akron’s .154, with the Bobcats forcing multiple errors thanks to 14 big blocks. Ohio outperformed the Zips once again, collecting 61 kills, 61 assists, and 72 digs.

Ohio dominated in the first set, never allowing Akron the lead. The Bobcats hit .429, quickly closing out the set with a score of 25-13. Ohio struggled to continue that momentum into set two, allowing the Zips to go on a 4-0 run and giving Akron a five-point lead. Despite the Bobcats putting themselves within one to tie, the Zips were able to steal the set 25-21.

With the match tied at 1-1 going into the third, both teams fought hard to get in front. Ohio got out early, leading Akron 13-6, however, the Zips worked their way back into the match and took back the lead at 24-23. The Bobcats refused to give up, forcing the score to 29-27 before taking the set.

Ohio closed out the match with a 25-19 win over Akron in set four. While the set started out even, the Bobcats progressively pulled away to win the match 3-1.

Senior middle Blocker Caitlin O’Farrell (Suwanee, Ga.) continued leading Ohio’s offense, collecting 14 kills while hitting .429. O’Farrell was also a key contributor to the Bobcats’ defense, registering a match-high six block assists. Sophomore outside hitter Caroline Clippard (Cincinnati, Ohio) followed right behind with 13 kills, while a senior outside hitter Olivia Margolies (Galena, Ohio) picked up another double-double with 10 kills and 14 digs.

The duo of Tria McLean (Battle Creek, Neb.) and Parker Kwiatkowski (Grand Rapids, Mich.) led the match in assists again, with McLean tallying 30 and Kwiatkowski recording 24. Meanwhile, Juniors Sam Steele (Omaha, Neb.) and Maci Watrous (Coppell, Texas) picked up double-digit digs, with Steele pocketing 20 and Watrous registering 10.

Up next, Ohio will travel back to Athens to take on Western Michigan on Oct. 28 at 7 pm ET.

