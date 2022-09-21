Ohio University Men’s Soccer Reunion | News, Sports, Jobs

ATHENS – Players on the Ohio University men’s soccer teams from 1967 to 1974 will hold a Reunion Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at The Hampton Inn in Athens.

Attendees will come from across the country, Mexico and Thailand for the first Reunion since 2015.

From 1967-1974, the men’s soccer team produced over a dozen All-Ohio Collegiate Soccer Players and three All-Americans. They were nationally ranked and earned berths in the NCAA Tournament two consecutive years in 1971 and 1972, losing in the 1972 quarter Finals to St. Louis University which went on to win the tournament that year. Also in 1971, the team toured Great Britain and posted a 5-1-1 record against various British university and professional teams.

“We are very excited to be able to host such an enthusiastic and passionate group of alumni back in Athens,” Spencer Milne, Ohio University Assistant athletics director of the Ohio Bobcat Club, said. “Our men’s soccer program has such a rich history and these Gentlemen have left an impact on our university that is long lasting. It is evident that Ohio made a mark in their lives, and we are truly proud of their accomplishments.”

In the late ’70s austerity measures resulted in a discontinuation of the varsity men’s soccer program. A varsity women’s soccer program was established in 1997 and continues today.

As part of the reunion, reuniting soccer players and spouses will arrive early to attend the Women’s soccer game on Sept. 29 in Athens against Miami University of Ohio in a Mid-American Conference match.

A reception and dinner with the former players and the Women’s team will be held from 6-9 pm Friday at the Hampton Inn. On Saturday, the group will tour Athletic facilities that have been enhanced over the past 50 years, followed by free time to enjoy all that is old and new at the university.

A reception will be held 5-7 pm Saturday at the outdoor Pavilion at Shade Restaurant, 994 E. State St. in Athens.

For more information, contact William H. Jackson at [email protected] or 609 513-9868.