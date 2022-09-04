Ohio State’s Seth Towns Stepping Away From Basketball

Ohio State seventh-year senior forward Seth Towns announced on Sunday afternoon he is stepping away from the game of basketball after an injury-riddled career

“It comes with sadness and faith that I must announce I am stepping away from Ohio State and Team 124, and that I will not be playing this season,” Towns said in a post on Twitter. “After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season.

