Ohio State’s Ryan Day believes the Buckeyes will be healthier for the College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Georgia

Well. 4 Ohio State received a “second lease on life,” as head coach Ryan Day put it this weekend, on Sunday when the selection committee named the Buckeyes as one of four College Football Playoff semifinalists. The Scarlet and Gray will face No. 1 Georgia is New Year’s Eve in the Peach Bowl.

While Ohio State was quickly labeled as an underdog in this game against the Defending national champion, there are reasons for optimism. It’s likely that the Buckeyes will look like a different, healthier group after having more than a month between games.

Throughout the 2022 season, the Scarlet and Gray have dealt with a number of injuries. On both sides of the ball, Ohio State has had players that missed time, making it tough for them to get into a rhythm as they went in and out of the lineup.

The most impactful injury has been to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who came into the year expected to be one of the best wide receivers in the country for the Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 against Notre Dame and has played in just two games since, recording five catches for 43 yards this year.

In addition to Smith-Njigba, co-starting running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams have battled injuries throughout the year. Both players have had to miss games and neither was close to his normal self at the conclusion of the regular season. The Scarlet and Gray secondary has also been banged up, with a number of players missing time or playing at less than 100 percent, and starting linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has two broken hands, playing the final couple of games with casts on each.

The time off before the Playoff semifinal — Ohio State’s last game was Nov. 26 — should allow for a healthier Buckeye team against the Bulldogs.

“Jaxon, we’ll see,” Day said on Sunday. “But everybody else, I think we should have. That was a little bit the part of the story a little bit this year and to be at full strength, or almost at full strength, is going to be important to be able to beat these guys. So yeah, great to get a couple weeks and even last week got a little bit more rest. I think the running back position especially, those guys, it was hard for them. There was nobody who wanted to play, be on the field more than Tre and Miyan. But they just had some things that were just limiting what they could do. And I give them a lot of credit for keeping trying every week, but there’s two things.

“There’s one, you can get bruised or kinda hurt. And then there’s things where you get injured and you just physically can’t do it and it gets frustrating. This allows us some time to heal from those so that we can hopefully get some of that stuff behind us so we can have a full strength team, and it’s a lot of different positions. But I give those guys a lot of credit for trying it every week and getting out there and grinding through it. But it’ll be nice to be at full strength.”

As for Smith-Njigba, Scarlet and Gray fans will have to wait and see if the receiver suits up for the Playoff. Smith-Njigba was back at Ohio Stadium last Saturday, on the sideline in street clothes, after going to see a specialist and get more information on Healing his hamstring.

“We’ll see,” Day said of Smith-Njigba. “The whole thing has been unfortunate. Certainly, nobody wants to play more than Jaxon. Again, we’ll probably have more in a few days.”