Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State junior Offensive tackle Paris Johnson announced on Tuesday afternoon he will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility and enter his name into the 2023 NFL Draft.

A former five-star prospect from Cincinnati, Johnson allowed just two sacks in 827 offensive snaps at left tackle this season while the Buckeyes averaged 44.2 points and 490.7 yards per game on their way to an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

