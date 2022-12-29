Ohio State’s Miyan Williams Expected To Play Against Georgia

Ohio State redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams returned to practice on Thursday after dealing with a “stomach bug” and is expected to play in the Peach Bowl against Georgia on Saturday.

“We’ll just kind of take it as we go,” head Coach Ryan Day said during his media availability at the College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday morning.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button