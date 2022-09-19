Ohio State’s CJ Stroud looks like the top pick in the NFL draft

The past few years, my Six From Saturday notes have been included at the bottom of my MMQB column on Monday mornings. This year, they’ll be published as a separate post each week.

Here are my thoughts on this weekend’s college action, geared mostly toward what should be of interest to NFL fans.

1) On Saturday night in a nondescript Big 10 vs. MAC matchup, Ohio State QB CJ Stroud—through the level of throws he made, his ball placement, and his ability to buy himself time to find an all-star crew of receivers— looked like the first pick in the draft. He’ll have to be more consistent to get there, of course, but his play only highlighted, to me, how we really haven’t seen those sorts of performances yet at this early point in the college season from the Presumed top group. Check the numbers from Saturday.

