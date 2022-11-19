Ohio State Women’s Soccer Bows Out of NCAA Tournament – Ohio State Buckeyes

Box Score | NCAA Bracket | Schedule | Roster

Fayetteville, Ark. – The Ohio State Women’s soccer team’s run at the NCAA Championships came to an end on Friday evening as the team dropped a 5-2 decision to host Arkansas in the Tournament’s second-round.

How it Happened

The Buckeyes gained the early advantage in the seventh minute as junior Peyton McNamara put one in the top-right corner of the net. Off a defensive stop, senior Kayla Fischer played a brilliant through ball in transition to McNamara, who beat one defender and buried the ball in the back of the net to give Ohio State the 1-0 advantage. The goal was the sixth of the season for McNamara, while Fischer’s assist was her third.

OSU put together a couple more quality scoring chances in the opening 45. In the 26th minute, Emma Sears put a header just wide of the net. 13 minutes later, Dakota Lyons and Kailyn Dudukovich put back-to-back shots on net, but both were turned aside, and the Buckeyes trailed 3-1 at the half.

Freshman Molly Pritchard paced the defensive effort for the Buckeyes in the half, making five saves to keep Ohio State within striking distance.

McNamara also shone for the Buckeyes in the second half, registering a pair of chances in the closing stanza. The junior just missed a header in the 63rd minute before striking for her second goal of the night from the top of the 18-yard box. Her third multi-goal game of the season would make the score 5-2, but Ohio State would get no closer.

The Buckeyes, who just completed their 16th NCAA Tournament run, finish the 2022 campaign with an overall record of 11-6-3, notching their 18th-winning season since 1998.

