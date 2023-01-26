Ohio State Women’s basketball team hopes for rebound after first loss

The Ohio State Women’s basketball spent little time lamenting the loss of their undefeated status.

The No. 2 Buckeyes (19-1) knew that dwelling on their 83-72 loss Monday to No. 10 Iowa would serve no purpose.

“The game was over when the buzzer hit,” freshman Cotie McMahon said, “so there’s nothing we can do about it.”

Other than learn from it, which the Buckeyes intend to do.

Ohio State's Cotie McMahon maneuvers through the Iowa defense.

“We’ve handled success really well,” McMahon said. “But now we have to handle a loss, so this will really determine who we are as a team, at Indiana.

Thursday’s game in Bloomington against the No. 6 Hoosiers (18-1) should be at least as imposing a challenge as Iowa was. Certainly, the Buckeyes will have to do a better job containing Indiana’s star, 6-foot-3 Mackenzie Holmes, than it did Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

