Ohio State Women’s basketball loses third straight, 73-65 to Purdue.

That 19-0 start for the Ohio State’s Women’s basketball season seems like a distant memory now.

It was one thing to lose to No. 10 Iowa and its national player of the year candidate Caitlin Clark last Monday. Losing Thursday to No. 6 Indiana in Bloomington also wasn’t a shock.

But Sunday’s 73-65 loss to Purdue despite a gritty second-half comeback at Value City Arena can’t be so easily dismissed. The Buckeyes are destined to take a plunge from their current No. 2 ranking.

The Boilermakers (15-6 overall, 6-5 Big Ten) are unranked, although they defeated No. 22 Illinois on the road Thursday.

