Ohio State Women’s basketball hosts Tennessee for the season opener

Typically, the opener for a high-major college basketball team is a so-called “buy” game, in which the home team pays a lower-conference opponent to provide some light competition to help ease into the season.

In 2019, Ohio State Women’s basketball opened against Valparaiso and won 89-38. In 2020, it was Duquesne, and the Buckeyes won 82-47. Last season, Bucknell came to Columbus and lost 71-48.

But Tuesday night, to begin the 2022-23 campaign, Ohio State will host Tennessee, the No. 5 team in the country in the preseason AP poll. The Buckeyes enter the season at No. 14. Both teams made Sweet 16 runs last year and expect to compete at the top of their respective conferences this season.

