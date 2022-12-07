Ohio State Women’s Basketball Collaborates with Columbus City Schools and 2nd and 7 Foundation – Ohio State Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Women’s basketball team is Collaborating with Columbus City Schools and the 2n.d and 7 Foundation to bring nearly 4,000 students to the Dec. 8 game against New Hampshire.

Columbus City Schools are committed to decreasing the chronic absenteeism rate at its schools and among individuals. Students who maintained good attendance or climbed one attendance category between Nov. 7 and Dec. 2 were invited to attend the Ohio State Women’s basketball game with Principals being in charge of selecting these students.

“Our data shows that if a student Misses as little as eight days of school in a year – or is late enough every morning that the missed hours add up to eight days of lost instruction – then the chances of that student passing the Third Grade Reading Guarantee or crossing the stage on time at graduation are cut in half,” Tyree Pollard, Director of Attendance said. “Just eight days. This is why it’s so important for a student to come to school on time, every day when they are healthy and ready to go.”

Students who attend school regularly on time are more likely to have less school stress and a higher level of school belonging. Columbus City Schools want to start building this habit early so students learn that attending school is important. Good attendance among elementary and middle school aged students will help them succeed in high school and college.

“Our kids have been doing a great job with [being good role models],” Head Coach Kevin McGuff said. “I think it’ll be great to have the Younger kids here for a game.”

