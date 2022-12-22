The Ohio State Buckeyes made it to the College Football Playoff for the fifth time since the system began in 2014, giving themselves a chance to secure their ninth National Championship title. But Ohio State football will have their hands full, as the no. 4 ranked Buckeyes will have to take on arguably the nation’s best team and the defending champions, the Georgia Bulldogs.

If the Buckeyes can Conquer the ‘Dogs, a potential rivalry rematch with Michigan would await them in the National Championship- or a battle against a strong TCU Horned Frogs Squad would be on the schedule.

In other words, it won’t be easy for Ohio State to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Given their stumbles down the stretch- the Buckeyes limped to wins over Northwestern and Maryland before falling to Michigan- there’s every reason to believe they won’t emerge out of the four-team field.

But with talented quarterback play and an opportunistic defense, Ohio State football has the ingredients to secure a national title.

Here’s why Ohio State will win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Ohio State Football Has Best QB In College Football Playoff

It’s a hot take, admittedly. After all, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is joined in the College Football Playoff by two fellow Heisman Trophy Finalists in Georgia’s Stetson Bennett and TCU’s Max Duggan.

And given the way both Bennett and Duggan finished the season- each enjoyed standout performances in their respective conference Championship games- and the way Stroud limped to the finish line, one could make the case that the former quarterbacks are simply playing better right now.

Throw that out the window for a moment and look at Stroud’s body of work.

The man may not have won the Heisman this year, but he became the first Ohio State player ever to be a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist. Ever!

He has thrown for 7,775 passing yards and 81 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions in the last two seasons combined.

When Stroud is on, he is incredibly hard for defenses to stop, as his laser accuracy and wealth of weapons in the passing game make him a headache for defensive coordinators.

He also has a knack for raising his game in big moments. Want proof?

Look no further than Ohio State’s 48-45 Rose Bowl game win over the 2021 Pac-12 champions, the Utah Utes.

Stroud threw for an Astonishing 573 yards and six touchdowns, willing Ohio State football to a win on a day where the defense simply didn’t have it.

Now ask yourself this. Is there any quarterback left in the College Football Playoff capable of putting together a performance like that?

Sure, Bennett could, but huge statistical days aren’t his forte. Duggan certainly could, but he doesn’t have the weapons that Stroud has at his disposal.

Michigan’s JJ McCarthy is blossoming into one of the best signal-callers in the nation, but his upside is limited by the Wolverines’ run-first approach.

Let’s face it. If Ohio State runs into a quarterback duel, they will have the upper hand. That’s a recipe for a National Championship.

The Buckeyes Have An Underrated Defense

The Buckeyes’ defense isn’t on the level of Michigan or Georgia’s units in terms of their ability to keep points off the board.

But this is a revamped unit, one that allowed just under 20 points per contest under the direction of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Knowles loves to blitz, a strategy that has gotten Ohio State football into trouble this year, most notably in their Matchup against Michigan.

It’s also paid dividends, as the Buckeyes registered 32 sacks this year, making them one of the better pass-rushing defenses in the nation.

If Knowles and company can keep turning up the heat on opposing passing attacks, opportunities to create turnovers could present themselves.

The Ohio State football defense, which has taken a lot of criticism this year, could be the unit that powers them to a potential College Football Playoff shocker.

Ohio State Has A Chip On Their Shoulder

Is there any team more motivated to prove they belong in the College Football Playoff than the Buckeyes? TCU, who had to fight tooth and nail all year just to make it, certainly would like a word.

But Ohio State football, who has often played down to the level of their opponent, has been one of the most heavily criticized teams in the nation.

Even after an 11-win season, the Buckeyes are nearly touchdown underdogs to Georgia.

That’s the kind of disrespect that could potentially rally a team to a national title.