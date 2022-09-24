Ohio State vs. Wisconsin prediction, odds, spread: 2022 Week 4 college football Picks by model on 51-43 run

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) go on the road to play the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) in a Big Ten Showdown on Saturday night. The Buckeyes have dominated this matchup recently, winning the last eight contests. These teams faced off in the 2019 Big Ten Championship, where Ohio State topped Wisconsin 34-21.

Kickoff from Ohio Stadium is set for 7:30 pm ET. The Buckeyes are 19-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is set at 56.5.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin spread: Buckeyes -19

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin over/under: 56.5 points

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin money line: Buckeyes -1100, Badgers +700

OSU: Over is 9-4-1 in the Buckeyes’ last 14 conference games

WIS: The Badgers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven conference games

Why Ohio State can cover

Quarterback CJ Stroud is an electric signal-caller for the Buckeyes. Stroud has good zip on his passes with outstanding ball placement. The California native gets the ball out quickly to his Playmakers and keeps the offense in rhythm. Stroud is third in the Big Ten in passing yards (941) while being tied for first in the Nation in passing touchdowns (11).

Sophomore receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been making a statement thus far. Harrison Jr. is an Athletic pass-catcher who can acrobatic grabs look routine. The Pennsylvania native owns good deep speed with the ability to separate from cornerbacks. He’s second in the conference in receiving yards (342) on 18 grabs and five touchdowns. On Sept. 10, he reeled in seven passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns.

Why Wisconsin can cover

The Badgers have a solid all-around defensive unit. Teams haven’t been able to consistently move the ball against the Badgers and Wisconsin is looking to bring that momentum into this game. They are ranked fifth in the Big Ten in total yards allowed (246), third in rushing yards (76 and fourth in passing yards (170). Junior linebacker Maema Njongmeta is an instinctive defender who is always around the ball.

Njongmeta is a stout run defender and flies from sideline to sideline. The Illinois native is first on the team in total tackles (19) including 12 solo. Safety John Torchio has great awareness in coverage and gets his hands on the ball. Torchio makes plays in both the run and pass game. He is second on the team in total stops (11) including a 100-yard interception return for a score.

