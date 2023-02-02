Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 2 predictions from proven model

The Wisconsin Badgers and Ohio State Buckeyes will both be looking to get back on track when they square off on Thursday night. Wisconsin is riding a three-game losing streak following a 61-51 loss to Illinois last Saturday. Ohio State has lost seven of its last eight games and is coming off an 86-70 setback at Indiana.

Tipoff is set for 7 pm ET. The Buckeyes are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 132.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 13 of the season 50-29 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players.

Here are several college basketball odds for Wisconsin vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin spread: Ohio State -7.5

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin over/under: 132 points

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin money line: Ohio State -345, Wisconsin +270

Why Wisconsin can cover

Ohio State has been in a rut since the beginning of 2023, losing seven of its last eight games. The Buckeyes are coming off one of their worst performances of the season, falling to Indiana by 16 points as 5-point underdogs last weekend. They trailed 46-30 at Halftime and were never able to make it a competitive game in the second half, falling to 2-10 against the spread in their last 12 Big Ten games.

Wisconsin has been better in conference play, notching wins against then-No. 13 Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota and Penn State. The Badgers have four players scoring in double figures, led by senior forward Tyler Wahl’s 12.6 points per game. They have won and covered the spread in four of the last six head-to-head meetings between these teams.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State might not have many wins to show for it, but it has been a competitive team in almost all of its conference losses. The Buckeyes have seen six of their last seven Big Ten setbacks come by single digits, including a 2-point loss against No. 1 Purdue. They will be happy to return home for this game, as their most recent home game was a 93-77 win over Iowa on Jan. 21.

Wisconsin has lost six of its last seven games and ranks next-to-last in the conference in points per game (65.1). The Badgers are shooting just 66.3% from the Charity stripe, with Wahl knocking down just 45.8% of his attempts in league play. They have been one of the most overvalued teams in all of college basketball, failing to cover the spread in 10 consecutive games.

How to make Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Picks

The model has simulated Wisconsin vs. Ohio State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Wisconsin? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 50-29 on its top-rated college basketball Picks this season, and find out.