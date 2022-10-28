Ohio State vs. Penn State prediction, odds: 2022 Week 9 college football picks, best bets by proven model

Big Ten foes collide in a crucial contest as the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) travel to play No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) on Saturday afternoon. Ohio State is red-hot and rolls into this bout on a seven-game win streak. It’s Oct. 22, the Buckeyes beat Iowa 54-10. Penn State rebounded last week after logging their first win. In Week 7, the Nittany Lions beat Minnesota 45-17.

Kickoff from Beaver Stadium in University Park is set for noon ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Buckeyes at -15.5 in Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, while the over/under for total points is 61.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Penn State vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Penn State spread: Buckeyes -15.5

Ohio State vs. Penn State over/under: 61 points

Ohio State vs. Penn State money line: Buckeyes -650, Nittany Lions +460

OSU: The Buckeyes are 10-1-1 ATS in their last 12 games in October

PSU: Underdog is 5-1 ATS in their last six meetings

Why Ohio State can cover

Quarterback CJ Stroud is an outstanding signal caller. Stroud owns a good throwing arm with solid ball placement. He’s able to add some nice touch on his passes when needed to fit the ball between defenders. Stroud is 19th in the country in passing yards (2,023) but first in passing touchdowns (28) and QBR (92.6). Last week, the California native went 20 of 30 for 286 yards and four touchdowns.

Sophomore receiver Emeka Egbuka is a dynamic playmaker for this offense. Egbuka has strong hands and a terrific catch radius. The Washington native knows how to create space and provides terrific YAC ability. Egbuka is third in the conference in receiving yards (735) with seven scores. It’s Oct. 8, they snagged five passes for 143 yards and one touchdown.

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State trots out an offense that has been able to consistently move the ball. This unit is fourth in the conference in scoring (33.4), fifth in rushing (178.4) and seventh in passing (245.1). Senior quarterback Sean Clifford leads the Nittany Lions offense. Clifford is a natural athlete who plays with confidence. He understands the scheme very well and knows where to go with the football. He’s tossed 1,445 yards with 13 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Freshman running back Nicholas Singleton is the workhorse in the backfield. Singleton has superb vision and contact balance. It’s tough for Defenders to bring him down and he has the speed to run away from defenders. The Pennsylvania native has 82 carries for 561 yards and seven scores so far. He’s eighth in the conference with 80.1 rushing yards per game.

How to make Penn State vs. Ohio State Picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting a combined 57 points.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Penn State? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.