Ohio State vs. Notre Dame odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 1 predictions by model on 45-32 run

Marcus Freeman begins his first full season as head coach at Notre Dame when he leads the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish into Ohio Stadium on Saturday to square off against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the marquee matchups of the college football season. A former linebacker for the Buckeyes, the 36-year-old Freeman has 12 years of coaching experience, including last year as defensive coordinator in South Bend. After former Coach Brian Kelly left for LSU, Freeman was promoted to head coach and made his head coaching debut in a loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

OHST: CJ Stroud finished second in the country in passer efficiency rating (186.6) last year.

ND: The Irish led the Nation in fumbles recovered (19) last season.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State has one of the best running backs in the country in TreVeyon Henderson. A 5-foot-10 sophomore from Hopewell, Va., Henderson averaged 7.0 yards per carry last season, which ranked second among all FBS players with at least 100 carries. He also finished the season ninth nationally with 19 touchdowns, which was an Ohio State freshman record.

In addition, the Buckeyes faced a Notre Dame defense that was poor in the red zone. The Irish allowed opponents to score on 96.7% of red zone possessions, which ranked 129th out of 130 teams in the FBS. The Ohio State offense, meanwhile, ranked 11th in the country in the red zone, scoring on 91.5% of red zone possessions.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame has an elite pass rusher in Isaiah Foskey. A 6-foot-5 junior from Antioch, Calif., Foskey led the team last season with 11 sacks, the third-most in a single season in program history. With a similar season in 2022, he can surpass the program’s all-time record for career sacks (24.5), set by Justin Tuck (2002-04).

With Foskey applying pressure, the defense excelled at forcing turnovers last season. The Irish led the nation in fumbles recovered with 19 (Foskey forced six of them), which helped them rank fourth in the country in turnover margin (+1.31 turnovers per game).

