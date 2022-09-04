Ohio State vs. Notre Dame football score, Week 1 reactions

That vaunted Ohio State offense was supposed to make a statement against Notre Dame in the marquee Week 1 game on the college football schedule.

But after an apparent injury to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and some real struggles on the Offensive side of the ball, the Buckeyes had to grind out the win with a come from behind effort in the first half.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button