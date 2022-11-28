Ohio State vs. Michigan was the highest-rated college football game since 2011

From an Ohio State perspective, Saturday’s rivalry game against Michigan wasn’t an enjoyable watch. But for much of the country, it was the thing to do on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes’ 45-23 loss to the Wolverines at Ohio Stadium, which was broadcast on FOX, drew in 17 million viewers, according to the network’s public relations team. This made the 118th edition of The Game the most watched college football game ever on FOX.

Additionally, according to FOX PR, the Maize and Blue’s first win in Columbus since 2000 was the most watched college football game on any network since 2011 when No. 1 Alabama played No. 2 LSU and Drew 20 million viewers in primetime on CBS. This season’s previous highest-rated game was Tennessee vs. Georgia earlier this month, which drew 13.1 million viewers. The viewership for this year’s game between Ohio State and Michigan ppeaked at 19.6 million viewers. It was also the fifth-highest rated regular season college football game on any network since 1992.

According to Sports Media Watch, this Buckeye-Wolverine Matchup was the most watched broadcast in the rivalry since 2006, when the two teams were ranked in the top two nationally, the Scarlet and Gray ranked No. 1 and the Maize and Blue were No. 2, and was a three percent viewership increase over last year’s rivalry game between Ohio State and Michigan, which saw the Wolverines upset the Buckeyes 42-27 in Ann Arbor for their first win in The Game since 2011.

Unsurprisingly, the market that had the highest rating for this year’s game was Columbus, Ohio, which led all markets on Saturday with a 32.6 rating and a 70 share. Columbus was followed by Cleveland, Ohio at a 26.9 rating and a 67 share, Detroit, Michigan at a 24.7 rating and a 65 share and Cincinnati, Ohio at a 20.1 rating and a 52 share. Indianapolis was the top market outside of Ohio and Michigan at a 13.4 rating and a 39 share.

What helped make this game enjoyable for fans and neutrals, aside from the highly-ranked matchup, was that it was competitive for most of the contest. Despite the lopsided final score, the game was 10-3 after one quarter, 20-17 at halftime and 24-20 heading into the fourth quarter. It wasn’t until the final period that the Maize and Blue pulled away.

While the rivalry game between Ohio State and Michigan doesn’t often have much in the way of competition for viewers, as the top college football game being played in its annual time slot, this year was different. Games from the World Cup Finals took place over the weekend, including parts of two matches during The Game, also on the FOX networks. The second half of Argentina and Mexico and the first half of France vs. Denmark both took place during the Buckeyes’ loss to the Wolverines.